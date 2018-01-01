Uniworth Ltd.
|BSE: 514144
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: WOOLWORTH
|ISIN Code: INE207A01013
|BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar
|0.94
|
-0.01
(-1.05%)
|
OPEN
0.94
|
HIGH
0.95
|
LOW
0.94
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Uniworth Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.94
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.95
|VOLUME
|967
|52-Week high
|2.18
|52-Week low
|0.46
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.94
|Buy Qty
|82.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Uniworth Ltd.
The flagship of the Uniworth group, Uniworth Ltd, formerly Woolworth (India),which was the first to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture worsted wool spun yarn in India, approached the capital market in Oct.'90 to fund the first 5560 spindles. Its capacity has, since then, expanded in phases to 20,992 spindles. The company also set up backward-integration facilities to make wool tops from scoured wool...> More
Uniworth Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-315.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.00
Uniworth Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.11
|30.71
|-31.26
|Other Income
|4.05
|6.48
|-37.5
|Total Income
|25.15
|37.19
|-32.37
|Total Expenses
|25.7
|27.52
|-6.61
|Operating Profit
|-0.55
|9.67
|-105.69
|Net Profit
|-14.71
|-7.23
|-103.46
|Equity Capital
|33.99
|33.99
|-
Uniworth Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Santosh Fin Fab
|9.50
|-5.00
|3.34
|Malwa Cotton Spg
|4.11
|-4.86
|3.25
|Bharat Textiles
|5.50
|4.96
|3.22
|Nutech Global
|10.00
|-4.31
|3.20
|Uniworth
|0.94
|-1.05
|3.20
|Suryavanshi Spg.
|6.35
|4.79
|3.12
|Simplex Mills
|9.98
|-4.95
|2.99
Uniworth Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Uniworth Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-6.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|74.07%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|22.08%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-6.93%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-14.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Uniworth Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.94
|
|0.95
|Week Low/High
|0.94
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.94
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.46
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.46
|
|270.00
Quick Links for Uniworth:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices