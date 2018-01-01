JUST IN
Uniworth Ltd.

BSE: 514144 Sector: Industrials
NSE: WOOLWORTH ISIN Code: INE207A01013
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 12 Mar 0.94 -0.01
(-1.05%)
OPEN

0.94

 HIGH

0.95

 LOW

0.94
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Uniworth Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.94
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.95
VOLUME 967
52-Week high 2.18
52-Week low 0.46
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.94
Buy Qty 82.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Uniworth Ltd.

Uniworth Ltd

The flagship of the Uniworth group, Uniworth Ltd, formerly Woolworth (India),which was the first to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture worsted wool spun yarn in India, approached the capital market in Oct.'90 to fund the first 5560 spindles. Its capacity has, since then, expanded in phases to 20,992 spindles. The company also set up backward-integration facilities to make wool tops from scoured wool...> More

Uniworth Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -315.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Uniworth Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.11 30.71 -31.26
Other Income 4.05 6.48 -37.5
Total Income 25.15 37.19 -32.37
Total Expenses 25.7 27.52 -6.61
Operating Profit -0.55 9.67 -105.69
Net Profit -14.71 -7.23 -103.46
Equity Capital 33.99 33.99 -
Uniworth Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Santosh Fin Fab 9.50 -5.00 3.34
Malwa Cotton Spg 4.11 -4.86 3.25
Bharat Textiles 5.50 4.96 3.22
Nutech Global 10.00 -4.31 3.20
Uniworth 0.94 -1.05 3.20
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.35 4.79 3.12
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Uniworth Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.35
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.15
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 56.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
Uniworth Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.05% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -6.00% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month 74.07% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 22.08% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -6.93% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -14.55% NA 17.24% 19.04%

Uniworth Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.94
0.95
Week Low/High 0.94
1.00
Month Low/High 0.94
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.46
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.46
270.00

