Uniworth Ltd

The flagship of the Uniworth group, Uniworth Ltd, formerly Woolworth (India),which was the first to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture worsted wool spun yarn in India, approached the capital market in Oct.'90 to fund the first 5560 spindles. Its capacity has, since then, expanded in phases to 20,992 spindles. The company also set up backward-integration facilities to make wool tops from scoured wool