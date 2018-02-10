JUST IN
Unjha Formulations Ltd.

BSE: 531762 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE576D01015
BSE 13:53 | 09 Mar 13.99 0.19
(1.38%)
OPEN

13.99

 HIGH

13.99

 LOW

13.99
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unjha Formulations Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Unjha Formulations Ltd.

Unjha Formulations Ltd

Unjha Formulations was established in Jun.'87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India. The company's products are...> More

Unjha Formulations Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.41
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.12
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Unjha Formulations Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.54 3.2 -20.63
Other Income -
Total Income 2.54 3.2 -20.63
Total Expenses 2.45 3.15 -22.22
Operating Profit 0.09 0.05 80
Net Profit 0.06 0.02 200
Equity Capital 4.48 4.48 -
Unjha Formulations Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Senbo Inds. 6.10 -4.69 6.71
Ishita Drugs 22.00 4.02 6.58
Elder Projects 20.15 0.00 6.51
Unjha Formul. 13.99 1.38 6.27
Colinz Labs 13.26 -4.95 6.06
Chemo Pharma Lab 38.85 0.00 5.83
Zyden Gentec 0.87 -4.40 4.83
Unjha Formulations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 58.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.48
Unjha Formulations Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 14.58% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.07% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Unjha Formulations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.99
13.99
Week Low/High 13.50
14.00
Month Low/High 12.15
15.00
YEAR Low/High 10.11
25.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
35.00

