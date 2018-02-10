Unjha Formulations Ltd.
|BSE: 531762
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE576D01015
|BSE 13:53 | 09 Mar
|13.99
|
0.19
(1.38%)
|
OPEN
13.99
|
HIGH
13.99
|
LOW
13.99
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unjha Formulations Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.99
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.80
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|25.00
|52-Week low
|10.11
|P/E
|34.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|13.99
|Sell Qty
|110.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|34.12
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Unjha Formulations Ltd.
Unjha Formulations was established in Jun.'87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India.
Unjha Formulations Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.41
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.12
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.82
Announcement
-
-
Board Meeting Date : 10.02.2018 At 11 Am For Un-Audited Financial Results As On 31.12.2017 As Per Cl
-
Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015 WITH RES OF STETEMENT OF INVESTORS COMPLAINS STATUS
-
Published Un Audited Financial Results For Quater And Half Year Ended As On 30.09.2017 Under Regula
-
Un-Audited Financial Results Half Year Ended As On 30.09.2017
-
Unjha Formulations Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.54
|3.2
|-20.63
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.54
|3.2
|-20.63
|Total Expenses
|2.45
|3.15
|-22.22
|Operating Profit
|0.09
|0.05
|80
|Net Profit
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|4.48
|4.48
|-
Unjha Formulations Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Senbo Inds.
|6.10
|-4.69
|6.71
|Ishita Drugs
|22.00
|4.02
|6.58
|Elder Projects
|20.15
|0.00
|6.51
|Unjha Formul.
|13.99
|1.38
|6.27
|Colinz Labs
|13.26
|-4.95
|6.06
|Chemo Pharma Lab
|38.85
|0.00
|5.83
|Zyden Gentec
|0.87
|-4.40
|4.83
Unjha Formulations Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unjha Formulations Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|14.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Unjha Formulations Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.99
|
|13.99
|Week Low/High
|13.50
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.15
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.11
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|35.00
