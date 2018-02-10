Unjha Formulations Ltd

Unjha Formulations was established in Jun.'87 as a partnership firm for manufacturing pharmaceutical formulations in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. It was promoted by Shambhubhai A Patel. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations like liquids, powder, tablets, capsules, injectibles, etc. It is one of the largest manufacturers of isabgul products in India. The company's products are...> More