Unno Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519273
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE142N01023
|BSE 15:11 | 29 Mar
|Unno Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Unno Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.49
|VOLUME
|1167463
|52-Week high
|0.49
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.49
|Sell Qty
|1503569.00
About Unno Industries Ltd.
Unno Industries Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. It involves in offering loans to parties, as well as in investment and share trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Formerly known as Patni Foods and Beverages Limited, Unno Industries Ltd was incorporated on Aug. 4, 1992 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, having its registered office at Transport Na...> More
Unno Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|0.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|0.50
Unno Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2015
|Jun 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.22
|0.19
|15.79
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.22
|0.19
|15.79
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.14
|14.29
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Equity Capital
|42.64
|42.64
|-
Unno Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Wagend Infra
|4.56
|-1.94
|21.50
|NCl Res. & Finl.
|1.47
|-2.00
|21.38
|Alacrity Sec.
|10.00
|1.52
|21.08
|Unno Industries
|0.49
|0.00
|20.89
|Ashika Credit
|28.80
|1.95
|20.13
|B N Rathi Sec.
|39.55
|1.28
|19.93
|Vertex Secur.
|2.60
|2.36
|19.24
Unno Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Unno Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-87.56%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Unno Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.49
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|40.00
