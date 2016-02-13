JUST IN
Unno Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519273 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE142N01023
BSE 15:11 | 29 Mar Unno Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Unno Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.49
VOLUME 1167463
52-Week high 0.49
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.49
Sell Qty 1503569.00
About Unno Industries Ltd.

Unno Industries Ltd

Unno Industries Limited operates as a non banking financial company in India. It involves in offering loans to parties, as well as in investment and share trading activities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Formerly known as Patni Foods and Beverages Limited, Unno Industries Ltd was incorporated on Aug. 4, 1992 in the State of Madhya Pradesh, having its registered office at Transport Na...

Unno Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 0.98
P/B Ratio () [*C] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Unno Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2015 Jun 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 0.19 15.79
Other Income -
Total Income 0.22 0.19 15.79
Total Expenses 0.16 0.14 14.29
Operating Profit 0.06 0.05 20
Net Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Equity Capital 42.64 42.64 -
Unno Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wagend Infra 4.56 -1.94 21.50
NCl Res. & Finl. 1.47 -2.00 21.38
Alacrity Sec. 10.00 1.52 21.08
Unno Industries 0.49 0.00 20.89
Ashika Credit 28.80 1.95 20.13
B N Rathi Sec. 39.55 1.28 19.93
Vertex Secur. 2.60 2.36 19.24
Unno Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 21.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.91
Custodians 0.00
Other 59.64
Unno Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -87.56% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Unno Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.49
0.49
Week Low/High 0.00
0.49
Month Low/High 0.00
0.49
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.49
All TIME Low/High 0.10
40.00

