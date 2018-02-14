Upasana Finance Ltd

Upasana Finance was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.'85 under the name of Upasana Finance Pvt Ltd with a share capital of Rs 5 lac. Subsequently, it became a deemed public company and the share capital increased to Rs 30 lac. The name of the company was changed to UFL in Jan.'95. UFL has been in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue a...> More