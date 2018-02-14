Upasana Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511764
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE819K01014
|BSE LIVE 12:01 | 06 Mar
|33.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
33.00
|
HIGH
33.00
|
LOW
33.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Upasana Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|33.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.50
|52-Week low
|24.00
|P/E
|32.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|33.00
|Sell Qty
|175.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|32.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Upasana Finance Ltd.
Upasana Finance was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.'85 under the name of Upasana Finance Pvt Ltd with a share capital of Rs 5 lac. Subsequently, it became a deemed public company and the share capital increased to Rs 30 lac. The name of the company was changed to UFL in Jan.'95. UFL has been in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue a...> More
Upasana Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|32.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|29.87
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.10
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
The Annual Geneal Meeting Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 23.12.2017 For The Year Ended 31
Upasana Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.4
|0.24
|66.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.4
|0.24
|66.67
|Total Expenses
|0.21
|0.14
|50
|Operating Profit
|0.18
|0.1
|80
|Net Profit
|0.18
|0.1
|80
|Equity Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|-
Upasana Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Geefcee Finance
|13.50
|0.00
|14.77
|Inter Globe Fin
|21.35
|4.91
|14.56
|J Taparia Proj
|8.84
|4.62
|14.32
|Upasana Finance
|33.00
|0.00
|14.12
|Gilada Finance
|39.50
|2.60
|13.86
|Stellar Capital
|5.55
|-4.97
|13.85
|Escorts Finance
|3.40
|-4.76
|13.68
Upasana Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Upasana Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.56%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|19.35%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.68%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|16.50%
|3 Year
|269.54%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.76%
Upasana Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.00
|
|33.00
|Week Low/High
|33.00
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|29.90
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.00
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|60.00
