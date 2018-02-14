JUST IN
Upasana Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511764 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE819K01014
BSE LIVE 12:01 | 06 Mar 33.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

33.00

 HIGH

33.00

 LOW

33.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Upasana Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 33.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 33.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.50
52-Week low 24.00
P/E 32.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 33.00
Sell Qty 175.00
OPEN 33.00
CLOSE 33.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.50
52-Week low 24.00
P/E 32.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 33.00
Sell Qty 175.00

About Upasana Finance Ltd.

Upasana Finance Ltd

Upasana Finance was promoted by the TVS family in Jan.'85 under the name of Upasana Finance Pvt Ltd with a share capital of Rs 5 lac. Subsequently, it became a deemed public company and the share capital increased to Rs 30 lac. The name of the company was changed to UFL in Jan.'95. UFL has been in the business of leasing, hire-purchase and fixed deposits. It went public with its maiden issue a...> More

Upasana Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 32.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 29.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Upasana Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.4 0.24 66.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.4 0.24 66.67
Total Expenses 0.21 0.14 50
Operating Profit 0.18 0.1 80
Net Profit 0.18 0.1 80
Equity Capital 4.28 4.28 -
Upasana Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Geefcee Finance 13.50 0.00 14.77
Inter Globe Fin 21.35 4.91 14.56
J Taparia Proj 8.84 4.62 14.32
Upasana Finance 33.00 0.00 14.12
Gilada Finance 39.50 2.60 13.86
Stellar Capital 5.55 -4.97 13.85
Escorts Finance 3.40 -4.76 13.68
Upasana Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.04
Upasana Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.56%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.53%
3 Month 19.35% NA 2.13% 1.30%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.68%
1 Year NA NA 17.24% 16.50%
3 Year 269.54% NA 17.31% 18.76%

Upasana Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.00
33.00
Week Low/High 33.00
33.00
Month Low/High 29.90
39.00
YEAR Low/High 24.00
45.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
60.00

