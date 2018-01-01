JUST IN
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531390 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE890B01014
BSE 11:21 | 08 Mar 55.10 -2.85
(-4.92%)
OPEN

55.10

 HIGH

55.10

 LOW

55.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 with the object of finance and investments business activites. The company started with a paid up capital of Rs. 3.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995. Its maiden public issue had been subscribed successfully. The company's shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange & ...> More

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   83
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.12 2.49 346.59
Other Income -
Total Income 11.12 2.49 346.59
Total Expenses 9.24 2.16 327.78
Operating Profit 1.88 0.33 469.7
Net Profit 1.36 0.26 423.08
Equity Capital 15.15 15.15 -
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tamboli Capital 86.00 -3.64 85.31
Goenka Business 65.05 -1.96 84.56
Jackson Invest 2.89 -1.70 84.01
Upsurge Invest. 55.10 -4.92 83.48
SRS Finance 0.84 0.00 82.42
India Finsec 33.00 -4.35 82.30
Toyam Industries 3.83 -3.77 81.39
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 31.07
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.48% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.19% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.64% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 63.99% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 293.57% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 255.48% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 55.10
55.10
Week Low/High 53.70
58.00
Month Low/High 52.25
65.00
YEAR Low/High 12.20
87.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
87.00

