Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531390
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE890B01014
|
BSE
11:21 | 08 Mar
|
55.10
|
-2.85
(-4.92%)
|
OPEN
55.10
|
HIGH
55.10
|
LOW
55.10
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|55.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.95
|VOLUME
|19
|52-Week high
|87.00
|52-Week low
|12.20
|P/E
|30.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|55.10
|Sell Qty
|6724.00
|OPEN
|55.10
|CLOSE
|57.95
|VOLUME
|19
|52-Week high
|87.00
|52-Week low
|12.20
|P/E
|30.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|55.10
|Sell Qty
|6724.00
About Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd was incorporated in 1994 with the object of finance and investments business activites. The company started with a paid up capital of Rs. 3.25 millions and later went for public issue in 1995. Its maiden public issue had been subscribed successfully.
The company's shares were listed in the Bombay Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange, Jaipur Stock Exchange & ...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.19%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.64%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|63.99%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|293.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|255.48%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|55.10
|
|55.10
|Week Low/High
|53.70
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|52.25
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.20
|
|87.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|87.00
