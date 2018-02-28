JUST IN
USG Tech Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 532402 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE718B01017
BSE 10:08 | 07 Mar 4.00 -0.01
(-0.25%)
OPEN

4.00

 HIGH

4.00

 LOW

4.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan USG Tech Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.01
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 5.61
52-Week low 3.35
P/E 40.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About USG Tech Solutions Ltd.

USG Tech Solutions Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1999 as a private limited company and converted into public limited company in March 2000 V & K Softech an hyderabad based software company is mainly engaged in Software and Communication technology. The company was promoted by P Mohan Prasad and Y Krishna Prasad. The company has already developed five portals/suites viz. Bharatguru.com, drgenie.com, ilovemycountry.com,...> More

USG Tech Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

USG Tech Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.29 0.49 -40.82
Other Income 0.16 0.14 14.29
Total Income 0.45 0.63 -28.57
Total Expenses 0.27 0.44 -38.64
Operating Profit 0.18 0.2 -10
Net Profit 0.11 0.09 22.22
Equity Capital 39.41 39.41 -
USG Tech Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Five Core 2.51 -4.92 16.34
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
ICSA (India) 3.25 4.84 15.65
Funny Software 6.82 0.00 13.69
BLS Infotech 0.31 0.00 13.57
USG Tech Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 20.83
Banks/FIs 0.30
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.90
Indian Public 60.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.16
USG Tech Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 25.00% NA 17.24% 19.01%

USG Tech Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.00
4.00
Week Low/High 4.00
4.00
Month Low/High 3.90
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.35
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
28.00

