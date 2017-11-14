JUST IN
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 532398 Sector: Services
NSE: UMESLTD ISIN Code: INE240C01028
BSE 15:15 | 09 Mar 1.44 0.06
(4.35%)
OPEN

1.36

 HIGH

1.44

 LOW

1.36
NSE 15:05 | 10 Jul Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd

Usha Martin Infotech Limited was promoted by K Jhawar Brij and the company is engaged in software development and software related services. On 4th September 2000 the Calcutta High Court approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Usha Beltron Limited, whereby the IT and Knowledge based businesses of Usha Beltron Limited were transferedto the company with effect from 01.01.2000. ...> More

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 0.06 233.33
Other Income 0.02 0.08 -75
Total Income 0.22 0.14 57.14
Total Expenses 0.12 0.49 -75.51
Operating Profit 0.1 -0.35 128.57
Net Profit -0.01 -0.47 97.87
Equity Capital 2.64 2.64 -
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Everonn Educat. 12.25 -4.67 29.46
CORE Education 1.77 -4.84 20.28
IEC Education 3.87 -4.91 5.91
Usha Mart. Edu. 1.44 4.35 3.80
BITS 0.20 0.00 2.24
CTIL 0.63 -4.55 1.94
STG Lifecare 1.05 0.00 1.56
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.09
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 4.84
Insurance 3.52
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 35.05
Custodians 5.45
Other 21.02
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.69% 165.22% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 22.03% 190.48% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.10% 84.85% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.77% 64.86% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -43.97% 22.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -57.65% -3.17% 17.24% 19.01%

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.36
1.44
Week Low/High 1.33
1.00
Month Low/High 1.15
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.13
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.13
80.00

