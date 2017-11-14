You are here » Home
» Company
» Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 532398
|Sector: Services
|NSE: UMESLTD
|ISIN Code: INE240C01028
|
BSE
15:15 | 09 Mar
|
1.44
|
0.06
(4.35%)
|
OPEN
1.36
|
HIGH
1.44
|
LOW
1.36
|
NSE
15:05 | 10 Jul
|
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.38
|VOLUME
|803
|52-Week high
|2.89
|52-Week low
|1.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|1.44
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|8944
|52-Week high
|3.25
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.05
|Buy Qty
|398.00
|Sell Price
|3.20
|Sell Qty
|552.00
|OPEN
|1.36
|CLOSE
|1.38
|VOLUME
|803
|52-Week high
|2.89
|52-Week low
|1.13
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|1.44
|Buy Qty
|7.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.05
|VOLUME
|8944
|52-Week high
|3.25
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.80
|Buy Price
|3.05
|Buy Qty
|398.00
|Sell Price
|3.20
|Sell Qty
|552.00
About Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd
Usha Martin Infotech Limited was promoted by K Jhawar Brij and the company is engaged in software development and software related services.
On 4th September 2000 the Calcutta High Court approved the Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Usha Beltron Limited, whereby the IT and Knowledge based businesses of Usha Beltron Limited were transferedto the company with effect from 01.01.2000. ...> More
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.69%
|165.22%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|22.03%
|190.48%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.10%
|84.85%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.77%
|64.86%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-43.97%
|22.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-57.65%
|-3.17%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.36
|
|1.44
|Week Low/High
|1.33
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.15
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.13
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.13
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Usha Martin Education & Solutions: