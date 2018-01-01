JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Usha Martin Ltd

Usha Martin Ltd.

BSE: 517146 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: USHAMART ISIN Code: INE228A01035
BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar 19.05 -1.05
(-5.22%)
OPEN

20.20

 HIGH

20.35

 LOW

18.85
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 19.15 -0.85
(-4.25%)
OPEN

20.50

 HIGH

20.50

 LOW

18.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 20.10
VOLUME 148948
52-Week high 32.30
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 580
Buy Price 19.05
Buy Qty 1190.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 20.20
CLOSE 20.10
VOLUME 148948
52-Week high 32.30
52-Week low 17.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 580
Buy Price 19.05
Buy Qty 1190.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Usha Martin Ltd.

Usha Martin Ltd

Usha Martin Ltd is a leading producer of speciality steel and one of the largest wire rope manufacturers globally. The company is engaged in manufacture of wire, wire ropes, steel with captive mineral linkages of iron ore and coal and cables. They are having their manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Barajamda in Jharkhand, Bangalore in Karnataka, Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Agra in Utt...> More

Usha Martin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   580
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Usha Martin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1126.84 931.45 20.98
Other Income 7.91 5.37 47.3
Total Income 1134.75 936.82 21.13
Total Expenses 1015.75 824.32 23.22
Operating Profit 119 112.5 5.78
Net Profit -111.48 -109.2 -2.09
Equity Capital 30.54 30.54 -
> More on Usha Martin Ltd Financials Results

Usha Martin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamdhenu 262.55 2.20 614.37
Gandhi Spl. Tube 408.20 0.37 600.05
Electrosteel St. 2.41 -4.74 580.63
Usha Martin 19.05 -5.22 580.45
Vardhman Spl. 151.90 5.23 542.28
Bharat Wire 115.95 -1.07 521.20
Rudra Global 203.80 2.33 490.95
> More on Usha Martin Ltd Peer Group

Usha Martin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.88
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 8.33
Insurance 2.76
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 22.53
Custodians 1.55
Other 14.84
> More on Usha Martin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Usha Martin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.60% -13.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.53% -19.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.57% -16.92% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -16.45% -9.03% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.55% 8.50% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -28.65% -30.49% 17.24% 19.02%

Usha Martin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.85
20.35
Week Low/High 18.85
22.00
Month Low/High 18.85
24.00
YEAR Low/High 17.00
32.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
154.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Usha Martin: