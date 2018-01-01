Usha Martin Ltd.
|BSE: 517146
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: USHAMART
|ISIN Code: INE228A01035
|BSE 15:53 | 12 Mar
|19.05
|
-1.05
(-5.22%)
|
OPEN
20.20
|
HIGH
20.35
|
LOW
18.85
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|19.15
|
-0.85
(-4.25%)
|
OPEN
20.50
|
HIGH
20.50
|
LOW
18.75
About Usha Martin Ltd.
Usha Martin Ltd is a leading producer of speciality steel and one of the largest wire rope manufacturers globally. The company is engaged in manufacture of wire, wire ropes, steel with captive mineral linkages of iron ore and coal and cables. They are having their manufacturing facilities in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Barajamda in Jharkhand, Bangalore in Karnataka, Hoshiarpur in Punjab and Agra in Utt...> More
Usha Martin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|580
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.15
Usha Martin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1126.84
|931.45
|20.98
|Other Income
|7.91
|5.37
|47.3
|Total Income
|1134.75
|936.82
|21.13
|Total Expenses
|1015.75
|824.32
|23.22
|Operating Profit
|119
|112.5
|5.78
|Net Profit
|-111.48
|-109.2
|-2.09
|Equity Capital
|30.54
|30.54
|-
Usha Martin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kamdhenu
|262.55
|2.20
|614.37
|Gandhi Spl. Tube
|408.20
|0.37
|600.05
|Electrosteel St.
|2.41
|-4.74
|580.63
|Usha Martin
|19.05
|-5.22
|580.45
|Vardhman Spl.
|151.90
|5.23
|542.28
|Bharat Wire
|115.95
|-1.07
|521.20
|Rudra Global
|203.80
|2.33
|490.95
Usha Martin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.60%
|-13.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.53%
|-19.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.57%
|-16.92%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-16.45%
|-9.03%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.55%
|8.50%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-28.65%
|-30.49%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Usha Martin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.85
|
|20.35
|Week Low/High
|18.85
|
|22.00
|Month Low/High
|18.85
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.00
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|154.00
