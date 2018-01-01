JUST IN
Ushakiran Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511507 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE697C01011
BSE LIVE 16:01 | 02 Feb Ushakiran Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ushakiran Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 5.10
52-Week low 4.30
P/E 9.77
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ushakiran Finance Ltd.

Ushakiran Finance Ltd

Ushakiran Finance Limited provides financial services in India. It offers loans and advances, leasing, and finance and investment services. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. Ushakiran Finance was incorporated on March 20, 1986. The company obtained Category I Merchant Banker registration from SEBI with effect from May 16, 1995....> More

Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.44
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.04 0
Other Income 0.04 0.01 300
Total Income 0.08 0.05 60
Total Expenses 0.12 0.04 200
Operating Profit -0.04 0.01 -500
Net Profit -0.08 -
Equity Capital 2.54 2.54 -
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.67
Banks/FIs 7.58
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.76
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.62%
1 Month NA NA -1.14% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.05% 1.25%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.62%
1 Year NA NA 17.15% 16.43%
3 Year -31.31% NA 17.21% 18.70%

Ushakiran Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.30
4.30
Week Low/High 0.00
4.30
Month Low/High 0.00
4.30
YEAR Low/High 4.30
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.10
28.00

