Ushakiran Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511507
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE697C01011
|BSE LIVE 16:01 | 02 Feb
|Ushakiran Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ushakiran Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.10
|52-Week low
|4.30
|P/E
|9.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ushakiran Finance Ltd.
Ushakiran Finance Limited provides financial services in India. It offers loans and advances, leasing, and finance and investment services. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. Ushakiran Finance was incorporated on March 20, 1986. The company obtained Category I Merchant Banker registration from SEBI with effect from May 16, 1995....> More
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Announcement
-
Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Held Today The 13Th Day Of February
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017.
Appointment Of Ms. J P
-
Notice For Convening Board Meeting To Consider Approve And Take On Record The
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Press Release Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 201
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter & Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.05
|60
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.04
|200
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|0.01
|-500
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-
|Equity Capital
|2.54
|2.54
|-
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Brijlaxmi Leas.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.13
|Jay Energy
|0.33
|0.00
|1.12
|Kumbhat Fin.
|2.35
|-4.86
|1.12
|Ushakiran Fin.
|4.30
|1.09
|Bluechip Stock.
|2.04
|4.62
|1.03
|TSL Industries
|2.14
|0.00
|1.02
|Bala Techno Glob
|0.19
|-5.00
|1.01
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.14%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.05%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.15%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|-31.31%
|NA
|17.21%
|18.70%
Ushakiran Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.30
|
|4.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.30
|YEAR Low/High
|4.30
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.10
|
|28.00
