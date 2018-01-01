Ushdev International Ltd

Incorporated on 18 May '94, Ushdev Trade and Finvest (UTAF) is managed by Vijay D Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director. It has one subsidiary, Ushdev Securities. UTAF came out with its maiden public issue of 17.5 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.75 cr in Dec.'94. It has executed orders worth for 100% cotton terry towels valued at Rs 9 cr. The subsidiary is being engaged in the busine...> More