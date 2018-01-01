JUST IN
Ushdev International Ltd.

BSE: 511736 Sector: Others
NSE: USHDEVINT ISIN Code: INE981D01025
BSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 1.81 -0.09
(-4.74%)
OPEN

1.81

 HIGH

1.81

 LOW

1.81
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ushdev International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ushdev International Ltd.

Ushdev International Ltd

Incorporated on 18 May '94, Ushdev Trade and Finvest (UTAF) is managed by Vijay D Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director. It has one subsidiary, Ushdev Securities. UTAF came out with its maiden public issue of 17.5 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.75 cr in Dec.'94. It has executed orders worth for 100% cotton terry towels valued at Rs 9 cr. The subsidiary is being engaged in the busine...> More

Ushdev International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   61
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ushdev International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.99 453.61 -99.56
Other Income -12.18 8.14 -249.63
Total Income -10.19 461.74 -102.21
Total Expenses 139.74 472.37 -70.42
Operating Profit -149.94 -10.62 -1311.86
Net Profit -155.97 -78.65 -98.31
Equity Capital 33.85 33.85 -
> More on Ushdev International Ltd Financials Results

Ushdev International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Customer 199.50 6.15 69.63
Ejecta Marketing 46.90 -1.99 68.38
Kemp & Co. 590.00 3.15 63.72
Ushdev Intl. 1.81 -4.74 61.27
Lahoti Overseas 20.60 -0.72 60.05
Anisha Impex 35.95 4.96 59.07
Empower India 0.49 0.00 57.03
> More on Ushdev International Ltd Peer Group

Ushdev International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 4.92
Insurance 0.06
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.18
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.37
> More on Ushdev International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ushdev International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.74% NA 0.62% -0.50%
1 Month -12.98% NA -1.00% -0.47%
3 Month -29.02% NA 2.19% 1.36%
6 Month -53.23% NA 5.59% 4.74%
1 Year -90.67% NA 17.31% 16.56%
3 Year -94.43% NA 17.37% 18.83%

Ushdev International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.81
1.81
Week Low/High 1.81
2.00
Month Low/High 1.72
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.72
21.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
50.00

