Ushdev International Ltd.
|BSE: 511736
|Sector: Others
|NSE: USHDEVINT
|ISIN Code: INE981D01025
|
BSE
LIVE
15:10 | 12 Mar
|
1.81
|
-0.09
(-4.74%)
|
OPEN
1.81
|
HIGH
1.81
|
LOW
1.81
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ushdev International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.81
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|225
|52-Week high
|20.95
|52-Week low
|1.72
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|61
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.81
|Sell Qty
|483.00
About Ushdev International Ltd.
Ushdev International Ltd
Incorporated on 18 May '94, Ushdev Trade and Finvest (UTAF) is managed by Vijay D Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director. It has one subsidiary, Ushdev Securities.
UTAF came out with its maiden public issue of 17.5 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.75 cr in Dec.'94.
It has executed orders worth for 100% cotton terry towels valued at Rs 9 cr. The subsidiary is being engaged in the busine...> More
Ushdev International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ushdev International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ushdev International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.99
|453.61
|-99.56
|Other Income
|-12.18
|8.14
|-249.63
|Total Income
|-10.19
|461.74
|-102.21
|Total Expenses
|139.74
|472.37
|-70.42
|Operating Profit
|-149.94
|-10.62
|-1311.86
|Net Profit
|-155.97
|-78.65
|-98.31
|Equity Capital
|33.85
|33.85
| -
Ushdev International Ltd - Peer Group
Ushdev International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ushdev International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.74%
|NA
|0.62%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|-12.98%
|NA
|-1.00%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|-29.02%
|NA
|2.19%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|-53.23%
|NA
|5.59%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-90.67%
|NA
|17.31%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|-94.43%
|NA
|17.37%
|18.83%
Ushdev International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.81
|
|1.81
|Week Low/High
|1.81
|
|2.00
|Month Low/High
|1.72
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.72
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|50.00
