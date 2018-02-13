UTL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500426
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE184E01024
|BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar
|7.15
|
0.11
(1.56%)
|
OPEN
6.73
|
HIGH
7.38
|
LOW
6.73
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|UTL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.04
|VOLUME
|14916
|52-Week high
|8.27
|52-Week low
|4.40
|P/E
|23.06
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|24
|Buy Price
|7.05
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|7.15
|Sell Qty
|99.00
About UTL Industries Ltd.
Uni-Tubes Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. The company manufactures copper tubes and pipes. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
UTL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|24
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.31
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.06
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.94
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results With Reconciliation For Qtr Ended 30-09-2017
-
Statement Of Unaudited Financial Results With Reconciliation For Qtr Ended 30-09-2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
UTL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.95
|1.5
|96.67
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|2.95
|1.5
|96.67
|Total Expenses
|2.66
|1.4
|90
|Operating Profit
|0.3
|0.1
|200
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.1
|20
|Equity Capital
|3.3
|3.3
|-
UTL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nouveau Global
|14.37
|0.00
|26.66
|Visagar Polytex
|1.06
|3.92
|26.10
|Swasti Vinayaka
|3.69
|0.27
|25.83
|UTL Industries
|7.15
|1.56
|23.59
|Pazel Intl.
|1.30
|-4.41
|22.89
|Aroma Ent.
|46.80
|0.00
|22.84
|Catvision Ltd
|40.00
|0.76
|21.80
UTL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
UTL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.33%
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|7.36%
|NA
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|28.83%
|NA
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.53%
|18.28%
UTL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.73
|
|7.38
|Week Low/High
|6.02
|
|7.38
|Month Low/High
|6.02
|
|7.38
|YEAR Low/High
|4.40
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|85.00
