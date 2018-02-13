JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » UTL Industries Ltd

UTL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500426 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE184E01024
BSE LIVE 14:03 | 12 Mar 7.15 0.11
(1.56%)
OPEN

6.73

 HIGH

7.38

 LOW

6.73
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan UTL Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 6.73
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.04
VOLUME 14916
52-Week high 8.27
52-Week low 4.40
P/E 23.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 7.05
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 7.15
Sell Qty 99.00
OPEN 6.73
CLOSE 7.04
VOLUME 14916
52-Week high 8.27
52-Week low 4.40
P/E 23.06
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 24
Buy Price 7.05
Buy Qty 1000.00
Sell Price 7.15
Sell Qty 99.00

About UTL Industries Ltd.

UTL Industries Ltd

Uni-Tubes Ltd was incorporated in the year 1989. The company manufactures copper tubes and pipes. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

UTL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   24
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.06
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

UTL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.95 1.5 96.67
Other Income -
Total Income 2.95 1.5 96.67
Total Expenses 2.66 1.4 90
Operating Profit 0.3 0.1 200
Net Profit 0.12 0.1 20
Equity Capital 3.3 3.3 -
> More on UTL Industries Ltd Financials Results

UTL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nouveau Global 14.37 0.00 26.66
Visagar Polytex 1.06 3.92 26.10
Swasti Vinayaka 3.69 0.27 25.83
UTL Industries 7.15 1.56 23.59
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84
Catvision Ltd 40.00 0.76 21.80
> More on UTL Industries Ltd Peer Group

UTL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 97.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.23
> More on UTL Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

UTL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.33% NA -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month 7.36% NA -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month NA NA 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month NA NA 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 28.83% NA 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year NA NA 16.53% 18.28%

UTL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.73
7.38
Week Low/High 6.02
7.38
Month Low/High 6.02
7.38
YEAR Low/High 4.40
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
85.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for UTL Industries: