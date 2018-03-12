Uttam Galva Steels Ltd.
|BSE: 513216
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: UTTAMSTL
|ISIN Code: INE699A01011
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|15.90
|
0.75
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
15.50
|
HIGH
15.90
|
LOW
15.05
|NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|15.90
|
0.75
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
15.15
|
HIGH
15.90
|
LOW
15.00
|OPEN
|15.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.15
|VOLUME
|389145
|52-Week high
|36.80
|52-Week low
|13.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|226
|Buy Price
|15.85
|Buy Qty
|2325.00
|Sell Price
|15.90
|Sell Qty
|3349.00
|OPEN
|15.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.15
|VOLUME
|481854
|52-Week high
|36.70
|52-Week low
|13.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|226
|Buy Price
|15.90
|Buy Qty
|3174.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|15.50
|CLOSE
|15.15
|VOLUME
|389145
|52-Week high
|36.80
|52-Week low
|13.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|226
|Buy Price
|15.85
|Buy Qty
|2325.00
|Sell Price
|15.90
|Sell Qty
|3349.00
|OPEN
|15.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.15
|VOLUME
|481854
|52-Week high
|36.70
|52-Week low
|13.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|226.19
|Buy Price
|15.90
|Buy Qty
|3174.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Uttam Galva Steels Ltd.
With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizing lines with a total capacity of 350,000 tons/year. UGSL has its own cold rolling facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year. Balance of CR are converted to value added grades in CRCA coils, cut t...> More
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|226
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-20.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.79
News
Announcement
-
Uttam Galva Steels Limited - Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|666.9
|1036.61
|-35.67
|Other Income
|13.58
|9.39
|44.62
|Total Income
|680.48
|1046
|-34.94
|Total Expenses
|673.64
|969.53
|-30.52
|Operating Profit
|6.84
|76.47
|-91.06
|Net Profit
|-179.96
|-257.28
|30.05
|Equity Capital
|142.26
|142.26
|-
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Adhunik Indus.
|64.15
|2.80
|299.97
|Pennar Engg.Bld.
|82.40
|-0.42
|282.38
|Rajratan Global
|545.00
|0.14
|237.07
|Uttam Galva
|15.90
|4.95
|226.19
|Goodluck India
|86.00
|-3.91
|197.80
|Alliance Integ.
|164.90
|0.00
|191.45
|Visa Steel
|16.25
|-2.40
|188.16
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.50%
|-3.93%
|0.51%
|-0.27%
|1 Month
|-24.47%
|-25.35%
|-1.12%
|-0.23%
|3 Month
|-30.57%
|-33.61%
|2.08%
|1.61%
|6 Month
|-37.89%
|-38.37%
|5.47%
|4.99%
|1 Year
|-46.73%
|-47.61%
|17.18%
|16.84%
|3 Year
|-75.33%
|-73.28%
|17.24%
|19.11%
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.05
|
|15.90
|Week Low/High
|13.80
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|13.80
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.80
|
|37.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|172.00
Quick Links for Uttam Galva Steels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices