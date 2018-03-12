JUST IN
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd.

BSE: 513216 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: UTTAMSTL ISIN Code: INE699A01011
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 15.90 0.75
(4.95%)
OPEN

15.50

 HIGH

15.90

 LOW

15.05
NSE LIVE 15:15 | 12 Mar 15.90 0.75
(4.95%)
OPEN

15.15

 HIGH

15.90

 LOW

15.00
About Uttam Galva Steels Ltd.

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd

With a modest beginning in the year 1988 with a Wet-Flux Galvanizing line in technical collaboration with M/s John Lysaght of B.H.P. Australia, today Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. has three modern galvanizing lines with a total capacity of 350,000 tons/year. UGSL has its own cold rolling facility with a capacity of 500,000 tons/year. Balance of CR are converted to value added grades in CRCA coils, cut t...> More

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   226
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -20.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 666.9 1036.61 -35.67
Other Income 13.58 9.39 44.62
Total Income 680.48 1046 -34.94
Total Expenses 673.64 969.53 -30.52
Operating Profit 6.84 76.47 -91.06
Net Profit -179.96 -257.28 30.05
Equity Capital 142.26 142.26 -
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Adhunik Indus. 64.15 2.80 299.97
Pennar Engg.Bld. 82.40 -0.42 282.38
Rajratan Global 545.00 0.14 237.07
Uttam Galva 15.90 4.95 226.19
Goodluck India 86.00 -3.91 197.80
Alliance Integ. 164.90 0.00 191.45
Visa Steel 16.25 -2.40 188.16
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.87
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 21.28
Insurance 0.09
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 11.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.27
Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.50% -3.93% 0.51% -0.27%
1 Month -24.47% -25.35% -1.12% -0.23%
3 Month -30.57% -33.61% 2.08% 1.61%
6 Month -37.89% -38.37% 5.47% 4.99%
1 Year -46.73% -47.61% 17.18% 16.84%
3 Year -75.33% -73.28% 17.24% 19.11%

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.05
15.90
Week Low/High 13.80
17.00
Month Low/High 13.80
22.00
YEAR Low/High 13.80
37.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
172.00

