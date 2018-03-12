JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Uttam Value Steels Ltd.

BSE: 500254 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: UVSL ISIN Code: INE292A01023
BSE LIVE 13:53 | 12 Mar 0.19 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.19

 HIGH

0.19

 LOW

0.19
NSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 0.15 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 1986603
52-Week high 0.75
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 126
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 1756393.00
OPEN 0.19
CLOSE 0.19
VOLUME 1986603
52-Week high 0.75
52-Week low 0.19
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 126
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.19
Sell Qty 1756393.00

About Uttam Value Steels Ltd.

Uttam Value Steels Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manufactures a wide range of capital equipment and executes turnkey projects. Its steel division, commissioned in 1994, at Wardha, Maharashtra, manufactures wide strip hot-rolled coils. Hot-rolled coils ...> More

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   126
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 592.02 1041.97 -43.18
Other Income 11.51 12.4 -7.18
Total Income 603.53 1054.37 -42.76
Total Expenses 684.99 1034.9 -33.81
Operating Profit -81.46 19.47 -518.39
Net Profit -177.88 -144.11 -23.43
Equity Capital 660.81 660.81 -
> More on Uttam Value Steels Ltd Financials Results

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
RMG Alloy 12.68 0.00 137.49
Jai Balaji Inds. 13.57 4.95 130.80
Lloyds Steels 1.45 0.00 130.31
Uttam Value Ste. 0.19 0.00 125.55
Clarus INFRA.RL. 21.65 0.93 113.34
Gyscoal Alloys 7.10 -1.66 112.39
India Steel 2.73 -3.19 108.68
> More on Uttam Value Steels Ltd Peer Group

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.12
Banks/FIs 14.18
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 10.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 29.46
> More on Uttam Value Steels Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% -25.00% -0.02% -0.97%
1 Month -24.00% -40.00% -1.64% -0.94%
3 Month -54.76% -66.67% 1.54% 0.89%
6 Month -65.45% -72.73% 4.92% 4.25%
1 Year -66.67% -72.73% 16.56% 16.02%
3 Year -91.59% -93.78% 16.62% 18.28%

Uttam Value Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
76.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Uttam Value Steels: