Uttam Value Steels Ltd.
About Uttam Value Steels Ltd.
Incorporated in Apr.'70 as Gupta Tubes & Pipes, Lloyds Steel Industries got its present name in 1985. It was promoted by R N Gupta and is the flagship of the Lloyds group. Its engineering division manufactures a wide range of capital equipment and executes turnkey projects. Its steel division, commissioned in 1994, at Wardha, Maharashtra, manufactures wide strip hot-rolled coils. Hot-rolled coils ...> More
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|126
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.16
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|592.02
|1041.97
|-43.18
|Other Income
|11.51
|12.4
|-7.18
|Total Income
|603.53
|1054.37
|-42.76
|Total Expenses
|684.99
|1034.9
|-33.81
|Operating Profit
|-81.46
|19.47
|-518.39
|Net Profit
|-177.88
|-144.11
|-23.43
|Equity Capital
|660.81
|660.81
|-
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|RMG Alloy
|12.68
|0.00
|137.49
|Jai Balaji Inds.
|13.57
|4.95
|130.80
|Lloyds Steels
|1.45
|0.00
|130.31
|Uttam Value Ste.
|0.19
|0.00
|125.55
|Clarus INFRA.RL.
|21.65
|0.93
|113.34
|Gyscoal Alloys
|7.10
|-1.66
|112.39
|India Steel
|2.73
|-3.19
|108.68
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|-25.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-24.00%
|-40.00%
|-1.64%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-54.76%
|-66.67%
|1.54%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-65.45%
|-72.73%
|4.92%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-66.67%
|-72.73%
|16.56%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|-91.59%
|-93.78%
|16.62%
|18.28%
Uttam Value Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|76.00
