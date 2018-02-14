JUST IN
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 511110 Sector: Financials
NSE: VBDESAIFIN ISIN Code: INE848D01018
BSE LIVE 11:15 | 09 Mar 12.00 0.15
(1.27%)
OPEN

11.26

 HIGH

12.00

 LOW

11.26
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan V B Desai Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd

V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.'85. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. It offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. It is also engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultanc...> More

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 33.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.42
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.27 -44.44
Other Income 0.15 0.03 400
Total Income 0.29 0.29 0
Total Expenses 0.25 0.24 4.17
Operating Profit 0.04 0.06 -33.33
Net Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Equity Capital 4.54 4.54 -
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
Onesource Ideas 18.00 -1.91 5.54
Typhoon Fin Ser 18.30 4.87 5.49
V B Desai Fin. 12.00 1.27 5.44
JPT Securities 18.05 -5.00 5.43
GSB Finance 8.89 -4.92 5.33
Parnami Credits 15.85 -4.80 5.31
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.11
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.88
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.35% -0.70%
1 Month -4.00% NA -1.27% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.91% 1.16%
6 Month -1.56% NA 5.30% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 16.99% 16.33%
3 Year 23.08% NA 17.05% 18.59%

V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.26
12.00
Week Low/High 11.26
12.00
Month Low/High 11.21
13.00
YEAR Low/High 8.51
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.40
900.00

