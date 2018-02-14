You are here » Home
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511110
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: VBDESAIFIN
|ISIN Code: INE848D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
11:15 | 09 Mar
|
12.00
|
0.15
(1.27%)
|
OPEN
11.26
|
HIGH
12.00
|
LOW
11.26
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.26
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.85
|VOLUME
|101
|52-Week high
|14.82
|52-Week low
|8.51
|P/E
|33.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.00
|Sell Qty
|1107.00
|OPEN
|11.26
|CLOSE
|11.85
|VOLUME
|101
|52-Week high
|14.82
|52-Week low
|8.51
|P/E
|33.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.00
|Sell Qty
|1107.00
About V B Desai Financial Services Ltd.
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd
V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.'85. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. It offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. It is also engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultanc...> More
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.35%
|-0.70%
|1 Month
|-4.00%
|NA
|-1.27%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.91%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|-1.56%
|NA
|5.30%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.99%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|23.08%
|NA
|17.05%
|18.59%
V B Desai Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.26
|
|12.00
|Week Low/High
|11.26
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|11.21
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.51
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.40
|
|900.00
