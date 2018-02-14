V B Desai Financial Services Ltd

V B Desai Financial Services (VBDFS) promoted by V B Desai, I R Shroff and M Dhupelia, was incorporated in Sep.'85. The company is engaged in funding and non-funding activities. It offers a wide range of financial services under one roof which includes merchant banking services, corporate financing and debt placement services. It is also engaged in leasing, hire purchase, investment and consultanc...> More