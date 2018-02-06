JUST IN
V I P Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507880 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VIPIND ISIN Code: INE054A01027
BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar 320.45 -8.25
(-2.51%)
OPEN

330.25

 HIGH

330.45

 LOW

320.00
NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 321.85 -5.15
(-1.57%)
OPEN

330.10

 HIGH

331.40

 LOW

319.50
About V I P Industries Ltd.

V I P Industries Ltd

Formerly Aristo Plast, VIP Industries was incorporated in Jan.'68. In 1971, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blow Plast. Promoted by Dilip G Piramal, the company manufactures moulded luggage (from high-density polyethylene), soft luggage (from nylon, polyester, jupolene, printed polyester) and ABS luggage (from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic) including briefcases, suitcases, handbag...

V I P Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,528
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.45
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.73
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

V I P Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 337.99 301.62 12.06
Other Income 1.93 0.96 101.04
Total Income 339.92 302.58 12.34
Total Expenses 296.83 275.43 7.77
Operating Profit 43.09 27.15 58.71
Net Profit 26.89 15.96 68.48
Equity Capital 28.26 28.26 -
V I P Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Astral Poly 867.60 0.56 10393.85
Finolex Inds. 648.00 2.78 8041.68
Jain Irrigation 106.60 2.40 5291.09
V I P Inds. 320.45 -2.51 4527.96
Time Technoplast 165.00 0.12 3730.65
Sintex Plastics 60.05 0.25 3567.57
Nilkamal Ltd 1642.65 -0.63 2450.83
V I P Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.50
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 8.21
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 12.59
Indian Public 20.55
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.04
V I P Industries Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/01 Equirus Securities Buy 358 PDF IconDetails
22/05 Equirus Securities Buy 196 PDF IconDetails
V I P Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.38% -7.50% 0.16% -0.84%
1 Month -9.66% -9.71% -1.45% -0.81%
3 Month -6.63% -9.22% 1.73% 1.02%
6 Month 37.95% 42.03% 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year 102.24% 109.40% 16.77% 16.17%
3 Year 222.71% 220.89% 16.84% 18.43%

V I P Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 320.00
330.45
Week Low/High 320.00
355.00
Month Low/High 320.00
362.00
YEAR Low/High 143.70
394.00
All TIME Low/High 1.90
394.00

