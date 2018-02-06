V I P Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507880
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VIPIND
|ISIN Code: INE054A01027
|BSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar
|320.45
|
-8.25
(-2.51%)
|
OPEN
330.25
|
HIGH
330.45
|
LOW
320.00
|NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|321.85
|
-5.15
(-1.57%)
|
OPEN
330.10
|
HIGH
331.40
|
LOW
319.50
|OPEN
|330.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|328.70
|VOLUME
|50704
|52-Week high
|393.80
|52-Week low
|143.70
|P/E
|44.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4,528
|Buy Price
|320.25
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|320.90
|Sell Qty
|135.00
About V I P Industries Ltd.
Formerly Aristo Plast, VIP Industries was incorporated in Jan.'68. In 1971, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blow Plast. Promoted by Dilip G Piramal, the company manufactures moulded luggage (from high-density polyethylene), soft luggage (from nylon, polyester, jupolene, printed polyester) and ABS luggage (from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic) including briefcases, suitcases, handbag...> More
V I P Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,528
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.45
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.73
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|30.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.47
Announcement
V I P Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|337.99
|301.62
|12.06
|Other Income
|1.93
|0.96
|101.04
|Total Income
|339.92
|302.58
|12.34
|Total Expenses
|296.83
|275.43
|7.77
|Operating Profit
|43.09
|27.15
|58.71
|Net Profit
|26.89
|15.96
|68.48
|Equity Capital
|28.26
|28.26
|-
V I P Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Astral Poly
|867.60
|0.56
|10393.85
|Finolex Inds.
|648.00
|2.78
|8041.68
|Jain Irrigation
|106.60
|2.40
|5291.09
|V I P Inds.
|320.45
|-2.51
|4527.96
|Time Technoplast
|165.00
|0.12
|3730.65
|Sintex Plastics
|60.05
|0.25
|3567.57
|Nilkamal Ltd
|1642.65
|-0.63
|2450.83
V I P Industries Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|29/01
|Equirus Securities
|Buy
|358
|Details
|22/05
|Equirus Securities
|Buy
|196
|Details
V I P Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.38%
|-7.50%
|0.16%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-9.66%
|-9.71%
|-1.45%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|-6.63%
|-9.22%
|1.73%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|37.95%
|42.03%
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|102.24%
|109.40%
|16.77%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|222.71%
|220.89%
|16.84%
|18.43%
V I P Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|320.00
|
|330.45
|Week Low/High
|320.00
|
|355.00
|Month Low/High
|320.00
|
|362.00
|YEAR Low/High
|143.70
|
|394.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.90
|
|394.00
