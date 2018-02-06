V I P Industries Ltd

Formerly Aristo Plast, VIP Industries was incorporated in Jan.'68. In 1971, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blow Plast. Promoted by Dilip G Piramal, the company manufactures moulded luggage (from high-density polyethylene), soft luggage (from nylon, polyester, jupolene, printed polyester) and ABS luggage (from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plastic) including briefcases, suitcases, handbag...> More