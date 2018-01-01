V R Woodart Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'89, Veera Treatwood and subsequently change its name to V R Woodart in May, 98, was promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards...> More