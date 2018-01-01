V R Woodart Ltd.
|BSE: 523888
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE317D01014
|BSE 10:07 | 04 Dec
|V R Woodart Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|V R Woodart Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.37
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|7.73
|52-Week low
|3.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.73
|Sell Qty
|3600.00
About V R Woodart Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'89, Veera Treatwood and subsequently change its name to V R Woodart in May, 98, was promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards...> More
V R Woodart Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.45
V R Woodart Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.01
|500
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-500
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.01
|-500
|Equity Capital
|14.89
|7.73
|-
V R Woodart Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vamshi Rubber
|47.80
|0.74
|20.12
|Asian Tea & Exp
|16.70
|-0.30
|16.70
|Tyroon Tea Co.
|46.15
|-0.11
|15.69
|V R Woodart
|7.73
|4.88
|11.51
|Cochin Malabar
|46.35
|-4.92
|8.20
|Bansisons Tea
|9.05
|4.62
|5.73
|Ledo Tea
|66.45
|-4.94
|5.71
V R Woodart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
V R Woodart Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
V R Woodart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.73
|
|7.73
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.73
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.73
|YEAR Low/High
|3.20
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|55.00
