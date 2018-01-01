JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » V R Woodart Ltd

V R Woodart Ltd.

BSE: 523888 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE317D01014
BSE 10:07 | 04 Dec V R Woodart Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan V R Woodart Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 7.73
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.37
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.73
52-Week low 3.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.73
Sell Qty 3600.00
OPEN 7.73
CLOSE 7.37
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 7.73
52-Week low 3.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.73
Sell Qty 3600.00

About V R Woodart Ltd.

V R Woodart Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Feb.'89, Veera Treatwood and subsequently change its name to V R Woodart in May, 98, was promoted by the Kerala-based Veera Group jointly with the Technology Development & Information Company of India (TDICI), a venture capital fund promoted by ICICI and UTI. The company manufactures and exports high-quality treated, finger jointed, glue laminated boards...> More

V R Woodart Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

V R Woodart Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.01 500
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.01 -500
Net Profit -0.06 -0.01 -500
Equity Capital 14.89 7.73 -
> More on V R Woodart Ltd Financials Results

V R Woodart Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vamshi Rubber 47.80 0.74 20.12
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Cochin Malabar 46.35 -4.92 8.20
Bansisons Tea 9.05 4.62 5.73
Ledo Tea 66.45 -4.94 5.71
> More on V R Woodart Ltd Peer Group

V R Woodart Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.16
Banks/FIs 2.43
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.91
> More on V R Woodart Ltd Share Holding Pattern

V R Woodart Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

V R Woodart Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.73
7.73
Week Low/High 0.00
7.73
Month Low/High 0.00
7.73
YEAR Low/High 3.20
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
55.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for V R Woodart: