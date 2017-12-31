Vaarad Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 532320
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE418B01048
|BSE 10:59 | 05 Mar
|14.05
|
-0.65
(-4.42%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vaarad Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.70
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|26.90
|52-Week low
|9.55
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|351
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.10
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|351
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vaarad Ventures Ltd.
NHN Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Atco Healthcare Ltd.(AHCL), set up in 1997 is into production and sale of bottled drinking water/Mineral water. AHCL has already set up two state of the art plants plant in Mumbai and Daman to produce bottled mineral water. The company is also seting up two more plants at Chandigarh and Noida. The company markets it's bottled mineral water under 'Brilliant' ...> More
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|351
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|11.81
Announcement
-
-
-
-
The Board Meeting Of The Company Will Beheld On 12Th February 2018 To Consider The Unaudited Financi
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.25
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|25
|Operating Profit
|0.2
|-0.04
|600
|Net Profit
|0.19
|-0.06
|416.67
|Equity Capital
|24.99
|24.99
|-
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SIL Investments
|372.70
|-5.00
|395.06
|Generic Engineer
|240.00
|1.98
|392.64
|Kiran Vyapar
|148.25
|0.75
|384.26
|Vaarad Vent.
|14.05
|-4.42
|351.11
|SRG Housing
|269.50
|-1.61
|350.35
|CSL Finance
|583.60
|2.84
|344.32
|Sastasundar Ven.
|102.40
|2.40
|325.73
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-44.69%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-10.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|387.85%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.00
|
|14.05
|Week Low/High
|14.00
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|14.00
|
|17.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.55
|
|27.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.31
|
|95.00
Quick Links for Vaarad Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices