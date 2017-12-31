JUST IN
Vaarad Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 532320 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE418B01048
BSE 10:59 | 05 Mar 14.05 -0.65
(-4.42%)
OPEN

14.00

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vaarad Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 14.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.70
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 26.90
52-Week low 9.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 351
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.10
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 14.00
CLOSE 14.70
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 26.90
52-Week low 9.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 351
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.10
Sell Qty 50.00

About Vaarad Ventures Ltd.

Vaarad Ventures Ltd

NHN Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Atco Healthcare Ltd.(AHCL), set up in 1997 is into production and sale of bottled drinking water/Mineral water. AHCL has already set up two state of the art plants plant in Mumbai and Daman to produce bottled mineral water. The company is also seting up two more plants at Chandigarh and Noida. The company markets it's bottled mineral water under 'Brilliant'

Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   351
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 11.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.25 -
Total Income 0.25 -
Total Expenses 0.05 0.04 25
Operating Profit 0.2 -0.04 600
Net Profit 0.19 -0.06 416.67
Equity Capital 24.99 24.99 -
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06
Generic Engineer 240.00 1.98 392.64
Kiran Vyapar 148.25 0.75 384.26
Vaarad Vent. 14.05 -4.42 351.11
SRG Housing 269.50 -1.61 350.35
CSL Finance 583.60 2.84 344.32
Sastasundar Ven. 102.40 2.40 325.73
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 1.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.16
Vaarad Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -44.69% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -10.22% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 387.85% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vaarad Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.00
14.05
Week Low/High 14.00
14.00
Month Low/High 14.00
17.00
YEAR Low/High 9.55
27.00
All TIME Low/High 0.31
95.00

