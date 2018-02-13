You are here » Home
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 519152
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE693D01018
|
BSE
14:17 | 12 Mar
|
997.50
|
47.50
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
990.00
|
HIGH
997.50
|
LOW
990.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|990.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|950.00
|VOLUME
|1187
|52-Week high
|1025.50
|52-Week low
|495.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|86
|Buy Price
|997.50
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is engaged in the marketing of ice-creams and frozen deserts, and mango pulp in India. They are also selling various processed food products. In addition, they are providing forex advisory services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.
During the year 2008-09, the company's ice cream division introduced new products, na...
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|74.46
|73.4
|1.44
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.92
|-53.26
|Total Income
|74.89
|74.32
|0.77
|Total Expenses
|75.57
|75.87
|-0.4
|Operating Profit
|-0.68
|-1.54
|55.84
|Net Profit
|-2.84
|-2.83
|-0.35
|Equity Capital
|0.86
|0.86
| -
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.34%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|15.53%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|16.67%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|38.54%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|67.25%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|990.00
|
|997.50
|Week Low/High
|910.00
|
|1000.00
|Month Low/High
|818.00
|
|1026.00
|YEAR Low/High
|495.00
|
|1026.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.10
|
|1026.00
Quick Links for Vadilal Enterprises: