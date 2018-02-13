JUST IN
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 519152 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE693D01018
BSE 14:17 | 12 Mar 997.50 47.50
(5.00%)
OPEN

990.00

 HIGH

997.50

 LOW

990.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The company is engaged in the marketing of ice-creams and frozen deserts, and mango pulp in India. They are also selling various processed food products. In addition, they are providing forex advisory services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India. During the year 2008-09, the company's ice cream division introduced new products, na...> More

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   86
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.08
Book Value / Share () [*S] 81.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 12.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 74.46 73.4 1.44
Other Income 0.43 0.92 -53.26
Total Income 74.89 74.32 0.77
Total Expenses 75.57 75.87 -0.4
Operating Profit -0.68 -1.54 55.84
Net Profit -2.84 -2.83 -0.35
Equity Capital 0.86 0.86 -
> More on Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tasty Dairy 50.45 0.40 103.07
Lykis 49.00 4.48 94.96
GRM Overseas 255.15 -3.17 94.15
Vadilal Enterp. 997.50 5.00 85.79
Kothari Ferment. 51.10 -1.92 76.65
Lotus Chocolate 49.95 -0.79 64.14
Raghuvansh Agro. 45.60 9.88 54.36
> More on Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.26
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.09
> More on Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.34% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 15.53% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 16.67% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 38.54% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 67.25% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 990.00
997.50
Week Low/High 910.00
1000.00
Month Low/High 818.00
1026.00
YEAR Low/High 495.00
1026.00
All TIME Low/High 7.10
1026.00

