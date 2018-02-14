Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Incorporated on 6 Oct.'94 as a public limited company, Dhruv Makhan (I) was promoted by Navin R Thakkar and Shailesh R Thakkar. The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-fin...> More