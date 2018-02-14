JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.

BSE: 531676 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE554H01021
BSE 13:39 | 05 Jan Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.67
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.94
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 8.75
52-Week low 5.67
P/E 51.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.67
Sell Qty 280.00
OPEN 5.67
CLOSE 5.94
VOLUME 350
52-Week high 8.75
52-Week low 5.67
P/E 51.55
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 5.67
Sell Qty 280.00

About Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd

Incorporated on 6 Oct.'94 as a public limited company, Dhruv Makhan (I) was promoted by Navin R Thakkar and Shailesh R Thakkar. The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-fin...> More

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.05 -20
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Net Profit -0.04 -0.05 20
Equity Capital 5.22 5.22 -
> More on Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Financials Results

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KMF Builders 2.66 -5.00 3.24
Shree Precoated 0.37 0.00 3.06
Dhruv Estates 31.20 0.65 3.00
Vaghani Techno 5.67 -4.55 2.96
Diamant Infra. 0.70 -4.11 2.46
Haz.Multi Proj. 0.88 -1.12 2.23
Brilliant Port. 6.65 0.00 2.06
> More on Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Peer Group

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.67
> More on Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -26.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -44.25% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.67
5.67
Week Low/High 0.00
5.67
Month Low/High 0.00
5.67
YEAR Low/High 5.67
9.00
All TIME Low/High 2.50
149.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vaghani Techno-Build: