Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.
|BSE: 531676
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE554H01021
|
BSE
13:39 | 05 Jan
|
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.67
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.94
|VOLUME
|350
|52-Week high
|8.75
|52-Week low
|5.67
|P/E
|51.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.67
|Sell Qty
|280.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|51.55
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd
Incorporated on 6 Oct.'94 as a public limited company, Dhruv Makhan (I) was promoted by Navin R Thakkar and Shailesh R Thakkar.
The company set up a plant at Badarkha, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 9900 ltr pd, to manufacture and process pasteurised milk. The company came out with a public issue of 55,60,000 shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 556 lac, to part-fin...> More
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Financial Results
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - Peer Group
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-26.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-44.25%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.67
|
|5.67
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.67
|YEAR Low/High
|5.67
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.50
|
|149.00
