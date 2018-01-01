Vaibhav Global Ltd.
|BSE: 532156
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VAIBHAVGBL
|ISIN Code: INE884A01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|689.35
|
0.60
(0.09%)
|
OPEN
675.50
|
HIGH
700.00
|
LOW
675.50
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|691.30
|
1.15
(0.17%)
|
OPEN
697.35
|
HIGH
697.85
|
LOW
683.00
About Vaibhav Global Ltd.
Vaibhav Gems Limited is a professionally managed, end to end vertically integrated fine Jewellery multinational of Indian origin with operations in five countries. Vaibhav Gems is a public limited company and is listed on BSE and NSE. VGL has its head office at Jaipur, India. The Company is engaged in the gems and jewellery business. It is engaged in the processing of gemstones, such as fire o...> More
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,247
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|11.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|24.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|158.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.34
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|462.81
|407.26
|13.64
|Other Income
|2.01
|4.68
|-57.05
|Total Income
|464.82
|411.94
|12.84
|Total Expenses
|403.07
|374.78
|7.55
|Operating Profit
|61.75
|37.16
|66.17
|Net Profit
|45.53
|25.69
|77.23
|Equity Capital
|32.57
|32.52
|-
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Titan Company
|828.55
|1.24
|73558.67
|Rajesh Exports
|805.95
|0.42
|23799.70
|PC Jeweller
|338.40
|0.48
|13345.14
|Vaibhav Global
|689.35
|0.09
|2246.59
|Asian Star Co.
|1229.90
|-0.41
|1969.07
|Thangamayil Jew.
|526.20
|5.00
|721.95
|Atlas Jewellery
|69.60
|2.35
|700.52
Vaibhav Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|26/12
|Nirmal Bang
|Buy
|257
|Details
Vaibhav Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.57%
|-0.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.92%
|1.37%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|25.31%
|27.19%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|74.47%
|71.41%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-13.87%
|-14.66%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vaibhav Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|675.50
|
|700.00
|Week Low/High
|661.55
|
|702.00
|Month Low/High
|661.55
|
|720.00
|YEAR Low/High
|366.25
|
|795.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.50
|
|975.00
