Vaibhav Global Ltd.

BSE: 532156 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VAIBHAVGBL ISIN Code: INE884A01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 689.35 0.60
(0.09%)
OPEN

675.50

 HIGH

700.00

 LOW

675.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 691.30 1.15
(0.17%)
OPEN

697.35

 HIGH

697.85

 LOW

683.00
About Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Ltd

Vaibhav Gems Limited is a professionally managed, end to end vertically integrated fine Jewellery multinational of Indian origin with operations in five countries. Vaibhav Gems is a public limited company and is listed on BSE and NSE. VGL has its head office at Jaipur, India. The Company is engaged in the gems and jewellery business. It is engaged in the processing of gemstones, such as fire o...> More

Vaibhav Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,247
EPS - TTM () [*S] 11.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   24.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 158.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vaibhav Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 462.81 407.26 13.64
Other Income 2.01 4.68 -57.05
Total Income 464.82 411.94 12.84
Total Expenses 403.07 374.78 7.55
Operating Profit 61.75 37.16 66.17
Net Profit 45.53 25.69 77.23
Equity Capital 32.57 32.52 -
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 73558.67
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 23799.70
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 13345.14
Vaibhav Global 689.35 0.09 2246.59
Asian Star Co. 1229.90 -0.41 1969.07
Thangamayil Jew. 526.20 5.00 721.95
Atlas Jewellery 69.60 2.35 700.52
Vaibhav Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.49
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 17.58
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.51
Custodians 0.03
Other 4.57
Vaibhav Global Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/12 Nirmal Bang Buy 257 PDF IconDetails
Vaibhav Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.15% -0.19% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.57% -0.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.92% 1.37% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 25.31% 27.19% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 74.47% 71.41% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -13.87% -14.66% 17.24% 19.01%

Vaibhav Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 675.50
700.00
Week Low/High 661.55
702.00
Month Low/High 661.55
720.00
YEAR Low/High 366.25
795.00
All TIME Low/High 7.50
975.00

