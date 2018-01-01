JUST IN
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd.

BSE: 526941 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE116E01018
BSE 12:47 | 19 Jan Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.75
VOLUME 1200
52-Week high 3.04
52-Week low 2.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vaishno Cement Co Ltd.

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] -18.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.02 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Net Profit 0.01 -0.01 200
Equity Capital 8.95 8.95 -
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Barak Valley 29.75 4.75 65.93
Kalyanpur Cement 10.37 4.96 33.05
RCC Cements 20.20 11.31
Vaishno Cement 2.80 1.82 2.51
Scan Proj. 2.94 5.00 0.84
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 13.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 79.12
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.21
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.80
2.80
Week Low/High 0.00
2.80
Month Low/High 0.00
2.80
YEAR Low/High 2.75
3.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
22.00

