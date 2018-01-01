Vaishno Cement Co Ltd.
|BSE: 526941
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE116E01018
|BSE 12:47 | 19 Jan
|Vaishno Cement Co Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vaishno Cement Co Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.75
|VOLUME
|1200
|52-Week high
|3.04
|52-Week low
|2.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vaishno Cement Co Ltd.
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-18.67
Announcement
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Statement Of Investors Grievances For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9)& 40(10) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Re
-
Standalone Un-Audited Provisional Financial Results As Per Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) For
-
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.02
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.01
|200
|Equity Capital
|8.95
|8.95
|-
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Barak Valley
|29.75
|4.75
|65.93
|Kalyanpur Cement
|10.37
|4.96
|33.05
|RCC Cements
|20.20
|11.31
|Vaishno Cement
|2.80
|1.82
|2.51
|Scan Proj.
|2.94
|5.00
|0.84
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vaishno Cement Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.80
|
|2.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.80
|YEAR Low/High
|2.75
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|22.00
