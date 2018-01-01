You are here » Home
Valecha Engineering Ltd.
|BSE: 532389
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: VALECHAENG
|ISIN Code: INE624C01015
|
BSE
14:53 | 19 Jun
|
Valecha Engineering Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
11:50 | 19 Jun
|
Valecha Engineering Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|19.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.95
|VOLUME
|4758
|52-Week high
|21.65
|52-Week low
|16.95
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|2218.00
|OPEN
|19.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|20.20
|VOLUME
|455
|52-Week high
|22.15
|52-Week low
|16.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.20
|Sell Qty
|545.00
About Valecha Engineering Ltd.
Valecha Engineering Ltd
Valecha Engineering Ltd (VEL) which is promoted by Valecha Brothers under a partnership firm, was incorporated in 1977, as a private limited company in the name of Valecha Bros. (E.C.) Pvt. Ltd. The company changed its status from private to public limited under the name of Valecha Bros.(E.C) and further on 23rd December 1993 changed its name to Valecha Engineering Limited. Within a short span of ...> More
Valecha Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Valecha Engineering Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Valecha Engineering Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.22
|101.94
|-57.6
|Other Income
|1.4
|1.39
|0.72
|Total Income
|44.63
|103.33
|-56.81
|Total Expenses
|38.53
|96.72
|-60.16
|Operating Profit
|6.09
|6.61
|-7.87
|Net Profit
|-13.19
|-11.71
|-12.64
|Equity Capital
|22.53
|22.53
| -
Valecha Engineering Ltd - Peer Group
Valecha Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Valecha Engineering Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-80.55%
|-81.36%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Valecha Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|19.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.10
|YEAR Low/High
|16.95
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.74
|
|239.00
