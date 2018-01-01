JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Valecha Engineering Ltd

Valecha Engineering Ltd.

BSE: 532389 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: VALECHAENG ISIN Code: INE624C01015
BSE 14:53 | 19 Jun Valecha Engineering Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 11:50 | 19 Jun Valecha Engineering Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 19.95
VOLUME 4758
52-Week high 21.65
52-Week low 16.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.00
Sell Qty 2218.00
OPEN 19.10
CLOSE 19.95
VOLUME 4758
52-Week high 21.65
52-Week low 16.95
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.00
Sell Qty 2218.00

About Valecha Engineering Ltd.

Valecha Engineering Ltd

Valecha Engineering Ltd (VEL) which is promoted by Valecha Brothers under a partnership firm, was incorporated in 1977, as a private limited company in the name of Valecha Bros. (E.C.) Pvt. Ltd. The company changed its status from private to public limited under the name of Valecha Bros.(E.C) and further on 23rd December 1993 changed its name to Valecha Engineering Limited. Within a short span of ...> More

Valecha Engineering Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Valecha Engineering Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.22 101.94 -57.6
Other Income 1.4 1.39 0.72
Total Income 44.63 103.33 -56.81
Total Expenses 38.53 96.72 -60.16
Operating Profit 6.09 6.61 -7.87
Net Profit -13.19 -11.71 -12.64
Equity Capital 22.53 22.53 -
> More on Valecha Engineering Ltd Financials Results

Valecha Engineering Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
VKJ Infradev. 1.95 4.84 46.41
Ratnabhumi Dev. 33.15 -2.64 45.42
National Standar 21.90 24.79 43.80
Valecha Eng. 19.00 -4.76 42.81
Alpine Housing 31.25 -4.87 40.59
Navkar Builders 21.20 4.95 36.99
BSEL Infra. 4.10 -2.38 33.87
> More on Valecha Engineering Ltd Peer Group

Valecha Engineering Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.09
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 17.28
Insurance 3.11
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 42.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.58
> More on Valecha Engineering Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Valecha Engineering Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -80.55% -81.36% 17.24% 19.01%

Valecha Engineering Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
19.10
Week Low/High 0.00
19.10
Month Low/High 0.00
19.10
YEAR Low/High 16.95
22.00
All TIME Low/High 4.74
239.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Valecha Engineering: