Valecha Engineering Ltd

Valecha Engineering Ltd (VEL) which is promoted by Valecha Brothers under a partnership firm, was incorporated in 1977, as a private limited company in the name of Valecha Bros. (E.C.) Pvt. Ltd. The company changed its status from private to public limited under the name of Valecha Bros.(E.C) and further on 23rd December 1993 changed its name to Valecha Engineering Limited. Within a short span of ...> More