Valiant Communications Ltd.
|BSE: 526775
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE760B01019
|
BSE
15:21 | 12 Mar
|
67.70
|
1.15
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
67.00
|
HIGH
68.95
|
LOW
66.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Valiant Communications Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Valiant Communications Ltd.
Valiant Communications Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'93, Valiant communications is promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.'94.
The company came out with a public issue in Jan.'95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital p...> More
Valiant Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Valiant Communications Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Valiant Communications Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.08
|2.53
|140.32
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.35
|-82.86
|Total Income
|6.14
|2.88
|113.19
|Total Expenses
|5.15
|2.98
|72.82
|Operating Profit
|0.99
|-0.1
|1090
|Net Profit
|0.41
|-0.3
|236.67
|Equity Capital
|7.22
|7.22
| -
Valiant Communications Ltd - Peer Group
Valiant Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Valiant Communications Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.02%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-10.39%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-7.89%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|191.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Valiant Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|66.00
|
|68.95
|Week Low/High
|66.00
|
|71.00
|Month Low/High
|66.00
|
|84.00
|YEAR Low/High
|65.00
|
|115.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|206.00
Quick Links for Valiant Communications: