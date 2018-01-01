JUST IN
Valiant Communications Ltd.

BSE: 526775 Sector: Telecom
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE760B01019
BSE 15:21 | 12 Mar 67.70 1.15
(1.73%)
OPEN

67.00

 HIGH

68.95

 LOW

66.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Valiant Communications Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Valiant Communications Ltd.

Valiant Communications Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Dec.'93, Valiant communications is promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.'94. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.'95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital p...> More

Valiant Communications Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Valiant Communications Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.08 2.53 140.32
Other Income 0.06 0.35 -82.86
Total Income 6.14 2.88 113.19
Total Expenses 5.15 2.98 72.82
Operating Profit 0.99 -0.1 1090
Net Profit 0.41 -0.3 236.67
Equity Capital 7.22 7.22 -
Valiant Communications Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GTL 9.49 -4.81 149.28
ADC India 223.95 -0.58 103.02
Prec. Electronic 38.50 4.05 53.32
Valiant Commun. 67.70 1.73 48.88
Punjab Commun. 37.00 -1.33 44.47
Kavveri Telecom 13.25 4.99 26.66
Shyam Telecom 15.00 -0.99 16.91
Valiant Communications Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 43.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.17
Valiant Communications Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.02% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -10.39% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -7.89% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 191.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Valiant Communications Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 66.00
68.95
Week Low/High 66.00
71.00
Month Low/High 66.00
84.00
YEAR Low/High 65.00
115.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
206.00

