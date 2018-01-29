JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd.

BSE: 530403 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE862K01014
BSE 11:21 | 29 Jan Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.36
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 9.82
52-Week low 4.52
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 9.00
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 9.80
CLOSE 9.36
VOLUME 2000
52-Week high 9.82
52-Week low 4.52
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 9.00
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd.

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd

Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd was incorporated in 1994, by a private Indian party. The company was engaged in producing Sacks & bags of other plastics. At present, the company does not have significant operations. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] -982.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 4.2 4.2 -
> More on Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Financials Results

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Yashraj Contain. 3.00 4.17 5.10
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
Sonal Adhesives 6.30 -1.10 3.82
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
> More on Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Peer Group

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.65
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 44.37
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.98
> More on Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 27.20% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.80
9.82
Week Low/High 0.00
9.82
Month Low/High 0.00
9.82
YEAR Low/High 4.52
10.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vallabha Poly-Plast International: