Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd.
|BSE: 530403
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE862K01014
|BSE 11:21 | 29 Jan
|Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.36
|VOLUME
|2000
|52-Week high
|9.82
|52-Week low
|4.52
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|9.00
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd.
Vallabh Poly-Plast International Ltd was incorporated in 1994, by a private Indian party. The company was engaged in producing Sacks & bags of other plastics. At present, the company does not have significant operations. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-982.00
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listi
-
Intimation Under Regulation 13(3) Grievance Redressal Mechanism Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listi
-
Submission Of Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
-
Submission Of Certificate Of Compliance For The Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2017 Under Regula
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|4.2
|4.2
|-
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Yashraj Contain.
|3.00
|4.17
|5.10
|H K Trade Inter.
|19.00
|0.00
|5.00
|Pankaj Polymers
|8.33
|-4.91
|4.61
|Vallabh Poly-Pl.
|9.82
|4.91
|4.12
|Sonal Adhesives
|6.30
|-1.10
|3.82
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
|Promact Plastics
|4.21
|-1.17
|2.74
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|27.20%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vallabha Poly-Plast International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.80
|
|9.82
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.82
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.82
|YEAR Low/High
|4.52
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|50.00
