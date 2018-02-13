Vallabh Steels Ltd

Vallabh Steels was promoted by Shri Kapil Jain in 1980. The company initially started with the manufacturing of stainless steel ingots/flats. Subsequently, the company installed a rolling mill and tube mill for the manufacture of steel stripes and ERW pipes in 1990 and 1991 respectively. In 1995, the company started manufacturing of cold rolled (CR) steel/brass strips having an installed capac...> More