Vallabh Steels Ltd.
|BSE: 513397
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE457E01016
|BSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|31.35
|
-1.60
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
31.35
|
HIGH
33.85
|
LOW
31.35
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vallabh Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|31.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.95
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|39.60
|52-Week low
|26.30
|P/E
|17.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|33.85
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|31.35
|CLOSE
|32.95
|VOLUME
|2200
|52-Week high
|39.60
|52-Week low
|26.30
|P/E
|17.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|33.85
|Sell Qty
|49.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|17.81
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15.52
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vallabh Steels Ltd.
Vallabh Steels was promoted by Shri Kapil Jain in 1980. The company initially started with the manufacturing of stainless steel ingots/flats. Subsequently, the company installed a rolling mill and tube mill for the manufacture of steel stripes and ERW pipes in 1990 and 1991 respectively. In 1995, the company started manufacturing of cold rolled (CR) steel/brass strips having an installed capac...> More
Vallabh Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.76
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.81
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|93.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter/Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
Vallabh Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|36.67
|24.5
|49.67
|Other Income
|0.1
|-
|Total Income
|36.78
|24.51
|50.06
|Total Expenses
|34.95
|22.48
|55.47
|Operating Profit
|1.82
|2.02
|-9.9
|Net Profit
|0.18
|0.07
|157.14
|Equity Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|-
Vallabh Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashirwad Steels
|13.80
|-4.83
|17.25
|T N Steel Tubes
|33.45
|-4.97
|17.13
|Sh. Bajrang All.
|17.50
|-7.65
|15.75
|Vallabh Steels
|31.35
|-4.86
|15.52
|Unison Metals
|44.65
|-5.00
|14.29
|Surana Inds.
|2.80
|0.00
|14.25
|Mukesh Strips
|37.55
|-4.94
|13.74
Vallabh Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vallabh Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-1.72%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-1.42%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-17.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-5.14%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Vallabh Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.35
|
|33.85
|Week Low/High
|31.35
|
|36.00
|Month Low/High
|29.65
|
|36.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.30
|
|40.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|66.00
Quick Links for Vallabh Steels:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices