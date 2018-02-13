JUST IN
Vallabh Steels Ltd.

BSE: 513397 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE457E01016
BSE LIVE 15:23 | 12 Mar 31.35 -1.60
(-4.86%)
OPEN

31.35

 HIGH

33.85

 LOW

31.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vallabh Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vallabh Steels Ltd.

Vallabh Steels Ltd

Vallabh Steels was promoted by Shri Kapil Jain in 1980. The company initially started with the manufacturing of stainless steel ingots/flats. Subsequently, the company installed a rolling mill and tube mill for the manufacture of steel stripes and ERW pipes in 1990 and 1991 respectively. In 1995, the company started manufacturing of cold rolled (CR) steel/brass strips having an installed capac...> More

Vallabh Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.76
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.81
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 93.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vallabh Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 36.67 24.5 49.67
Other Income 0.1 -
Total Income 36.78 24.51 50.06
Total Expenses 34.95 22.48 55.47
Operating Profit 1.82 2.02 -9.9
Net Profit 0.18 0.07 157.14
Equity Capital 4.95 4.95 -
Vallabh Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashirwad Steels 13.80 -4.83 17.25
T N Steel Tubes 33.45 -4.97 17.13
Sh. Bajrang All. 17.50 -7.65 15.75
Vallabh Steels 31.35 -4.86 15.52
Unison Metals 44.65 -5.00 14.29
Surana Inds. 2.80 0.00 14.25
Mukesh Strips 37.55 -4.94 13.74
Vallabh Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.43
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.67
Vallabh Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.52% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -1.72% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -1.42% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -17.50% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -5.14% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.03%

Vallabh Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.35
33.85
Week Low/High 31.35
36.00
Month Low/High 29.65
36.00
YEAR Low/High 26.30
40.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
66.00

