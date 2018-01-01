Valson Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 530459
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE808A01018
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|39.30
|
0.20
(0.51%)
|
OPEN
39.20
|
HIGH
41.00
|
LOW
38.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Valson Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.10
|VOLUME
|7414
|52-Week high
|49.95
|52-Week low
|29.35
|P/E
|11.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.15
|Sell Qty
|105.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.20
|CLOSE
|39.10
|VOLUME
|7414
|52-Week high
|49.95
|52-Week low
|29.35
|P/E
|11.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.15
|Sell Qty
|105.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30.10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Valson Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'83, Valson Industries Ltd, earlier Valson Synthetics was promoted by Shamlal V Mehta and Suresh N Mutreja. The promoters also have interests in Valson Polyesters, Dhanalaxmi Mills and Chandra Textiles. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.'95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of ...> More
Valson Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.66
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.56
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
Announcement
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complain For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Valson Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|24.73
|23.83
|3.78
|Other Income
|0.2
|0.1
|100
|Total Income
|24.93
|23.93
|4.18
|Total Expenses
|23.04
|22.49
|2.45
|Operating Profit
|1.9
|1.44
|31.94
|Net Profit
|0.65
|0.53
|22.64
|Equity Capital
|7.66
|7.66
|-
Valson Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ESI
|4.09
|-4.88
|32.29
|Wires & Fabriks
|103.25
|-2.41
|31.59
|Acknit Indus.
|103.45
|-4.21
|31.45
|Valson Inds.
|39.30
|0.51
|30.10
|Women's Next
|66.00
|0.08
|29.77
|Eurotex Inds.
|33.65
|-10.03
|29.44
|Advance Syntex
|32.25
|-4.87
|29.35
Valson Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Valson Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.50%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|2.21%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|3.97%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|11.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.48%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|159.41%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Valson Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.50
|
|41.00
|Week Low/High
|38.00
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|36.30
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.35
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.38
|
|50.00
Quick Links for Valson Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices