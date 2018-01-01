JUST IN
Valson Industries Ltd.

BSE: 530459 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE808A01018
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 39.30 0.20
(0.51%)
About Valson Industries Ltd.

Valson Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'83, Valson Industries Ltd, earlier Valson Synthetics was promoted by Shamlal V Mehta and Suresh N Mutreja. The promoters also have interests in Valson Polyesters, Dhanalaxmi Mills and Chandra Textiles. VIL came out with a Rs 2.31-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 in Apr.'95 to part-finance the expansion of the capacities for texturising, twisting, dyeing and coning of ...> More

Valson Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.56
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.02
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Valson Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 24.73 23.83 3.78
Other Income 0.2 0.1 100
Total Income 24.93 23.93 4.18
Total Expenses 23.04 22.49 2.45
Operating Profit 1.9 1.44 31.94
Net Profit 0.65 0.53 22.64
Equity Capital 7.66 7.66 -
Valson Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ESI 4.09 -4.88 32.29
Wires & Fabriks 103.25 -2.41 31.59
Acknit Indus. 103.45 -4.21 31.45
Valson Inds. 39.30 0.51 30.10
Women's Next 66.00 0.08 29.77
Eurotex Inds. 33.65 -10.03 29.44
Advance Syntex 32.25 -4.87 29.35
Valson Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.10
Valson Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.50% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 2.21% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 3.97% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 11.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.48% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 159.41% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Valson Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.50
41.00
Week Low/High 38.00
43.00
Month Low/High 36.30
45.00
YEAR Low/High 29.35
50.00
All TIME Low/High 4.38
50.00

