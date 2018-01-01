Value Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500945
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: VALUEIND
|ISIN Code: INE352A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar
|5.00
|
-0.05
(-0.99%)
|
OPEN
5.00
|
HIGH
5.00
|
LOW
5.00
|NSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar
|5.10
|
-0.25
(-4.67%)
|
OPEN
5.30
|
HIGH
5.30
|
LOW
5.10
|OPEN
|5.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.05
|VOLUME
|985
|52-Week high
|15.75
|52-Week low
|4.99
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|5.00
|Buy Qty
|115.00
|Sell Price
|5.10
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|5.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.35
|VOLUME
|1125
|52-Week high
|15.90
|52-Week low
|5.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.10
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|5.00
|CLOSE
|5.05
|VOLUME
|985
|52-Week high
|15.75
|52-Week low
|4.99
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|5.00
|Buy Qty
|115.00
|Sell Price
|5.10
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|5.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.35
|VOLUME
|1125
|52-Week high
|15.90
|52-Week low
|5.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19.59
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|5.10
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
About Value Industries Ltd.
Promoted by the Dhoot family, the company is one of the leaders of the Videocon group. Commencing business with colour television sets in 1982, the company now manufactures and markets a wide range of products like light dimmers, solid state fan regulators, musical door bells/chimes, voltage stabilisers, emergency lamps and quartz clocks under the Rider brand name. The group's flagship company fir...> More
Value Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|71.91
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
Value Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.07
|222.74
|-85.6
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.62
|-14.52
|Total Income
|32.6
|223.36
|-85.4
|Total Expenses
|138.11
|205.74
|-32.87
|Operating Profit
|-105.51
|17.62
|-698.81
|Net Profit
|-145.6
|-15.64
|-830.95
|Equity Capital
|39.19
|39.19
|-
Value Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dynavision
|66.50
|-3.62
|25.54
|Jaipan Inds.
|38.95
|-5.00
|23.76
|JCT Electronics
|0.26
|-3.70
|20.50
|Value Industries
|5.00
|-0.99
|19.59
|Circuit Systems
|13.90
|-6.14
|19.28
|Khaitan Elect.
|13.00
|-1.52
|14.95
|Sujana Univ. Ind
|0.77
|-4.94
|13.00
Value Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Value Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.34%
|-17.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-24.36%
|-23.31%
|-1.66%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-40.83%
|-43.33%
|1.52%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-32.61%
|-27.14%
|4.89%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-60.10%
|-58.37%
|16.53%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-46.81%
|-48.22%
|16.60%
|18.30%
Value Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.00
|
|5.00
|Week Low/High
|4.99
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|4.99
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.99
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.99
|
|280.00
Quick Links for Value Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices