Value Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500945 Sector: Consumer
NSE: VALUEIND ISIN Code: INE352A01017
BSE LIVE 13:58 | 12 Mar 5.00 -0.05
(-0.99%)
OPEN

5.00

 HIGH

5.00

 LOW

5.00
NSE LIVE 12:46 | 12 Mar 5.10 -0.25
(-4.67%)
OPEN

5.30

 HIGH

5.30

 LOW

5.10
About Value Industries Ltd.

Value Industries Ltd

Promoted by the Dhoot family, the company is one of the leaders of the Videocon group. Commencing business with colour television sets in 1982, the company now manufactures and markets a wide range of products like light dimmers, solid state fan regulators, musical door bells/chimes, voltage stabilisers, emergency lamps and quartz clocks under the Rider brand name. The group's flagship company fir...> More

Value Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 71.91
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Value Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.07 222.74 -85.6
Other Income 0.53 0.62 -14.52
Total Income 32.6 223.36 -85.4
Total Expenses 138.11 205.74 -32.87
Operating Profit -105.51 17.62 -698.81
Net Profit -145.6 -15.64 -830.95
Equity Capital 39.19 39.19 -
Value Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dynavision 66.50 -3.62 25.54
Jaipan Inds. 38.95 -5.00 23.76
JCT Electronics 0.26 -3.70 20.50
Value Industries 5.00 -0.99 19.59
Circuit Systems 13.90 -6.14 19.28
Khaitan Elect. 13.00 -1.52 14.95
Sujana Univ. Ind 0.77 -4.94 13.00
Value Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.76
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.41
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 45.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.68
Value Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.34% -17.07% -0.05% -0.95%
1 Month -24.36% -23.31% -1.66% -0.91%
3 Month -40.83% -43.33% 1.52% 0.91%
6 Month -32.61% -27.14% 4.89% 4.27%
1 Year -60.10% -58.37% 16.53% 16.05%
3 Year -46.81% -48.22% 16.60% 18.30%

Value Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.00
5.00
Week Low/High 4.99
6.00
Month Low/High 4.99
7.00
YEAR Low/High 4.99
16.00
All TIME Low/High 4.99
280.00

