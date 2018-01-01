Value Industries Ltd

Promoted by the Dhoot family, the company is one of the leaders of the Videocon group. Commencing business with colour television sets in 1982, the company now manufactures and markets a wide range of products like light dimmers, solid state fan regulators, musical door bells/chimes, voltage stabilisers, emergency lamps and quartz clocks under the Rider brand name. The group's flagship company fir...> More