Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 511114 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE800F01014
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 13 Jul Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.98
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.50
VOLUME 3715
52-Week high 11.02
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 11.02
Sell Qty 440.00
About Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd.

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd

Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd (formerly Residency Projects & Infratech limited) is an India-based company. It operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. The Company is engaged in computer software development and allied services. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt. Ltd. is the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2014 Mar 2013 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.09 -22.22
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.08 12.5
Net Profit -0.07 -0.08 12.5
Equity Capital 2.8 2.8 -
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryo Foods 8.30 -4.49 3.29
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23
Valuemart Retail 11.02 4.95 3.09
Mayur Floorings 5.79 4.89 2.94
Rajas. Gases 4.94 0.00 2.65
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 89.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.21
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.44% -0.67%
1 Month NA NA -1.18% -0.64%
3 Month NA NA 2.01% 1.20%
6 Month NA NA 5.40% 4.57%
1 Year NA NA 17.10% 16.37%
3 Year 90.00% NA 17.16% 18.63%

Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.98
11.02
Week Low/High 0.00
11.02
Month Low/High 0.00
11.02
YEAR Low/High 0.00
11.02
All TIME Low/High 4.89
197.00

