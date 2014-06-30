You are here » Home
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 511114
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE800F01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:40 | 13 Jul
|
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.98
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.50
|VOLUME
|3715
|52-Week high
|11.02
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|11.02
|Sell Qty
|440.00
About Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd.
Valuemart Retail Solutions Ltd
Valuemart Info Technologies Ltd (formerly Residency Projects & Infratech limited) is an India-based company. It operates as a software development and business process outsourcing company. The Company is engaged in computer software development and allied services. Tejas Infoscripts Pvt. Ltd. is the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.44%
|-0.67%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.18%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.01%
|1.20%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.40%
|4.57%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.10%
|16.37%
|3 Year
|90.00%
|NA
|17.16%
|18.63%
|Today's Low/High
|9.98
|
|11.02
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.02
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.02
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.02
|All TIME Low/High
|4.89
|
|197.00
