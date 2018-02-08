JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vama Industries Ltd

Vama Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512175 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE685D01022
BSE LIVE 15:08 | 12 Mar 21.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

20.70

 HIGH

21.90

 LOW

20.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vama Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 20.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.50
VOLUME 68958
52-Week high 33.90
52-Week low 18.50
P/E 21.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 113
Buy Price 21.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.50
Sell Qty 2420.00
OPEN 20.70
CLOSE 21.50
VOLUME 68958
52-Week high 33.90
52-Week low 18.50
P/E 21.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 113
Buy Price 21.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 21.50
Sell Qty 2420.00

About Vama Industries Ltd.

Vama Industries Ltd

Sanjeevni Industries planning to amalgamate Vama Infotech Pvt Ltd with itself. In this regard the company has filed an application with High Court of AP....> More

Vama Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   113
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.08
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vama Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.12 10.76 179.93
Other Income 0.05 0.03 66.67
Total Income 30.17 10.79 179.61
Total Expenses 28 9.03 210.08
Operating Profit 2.17 1.76 23.3
Net Profit 1.11 1.35 -17.78
Equity Capital 10.51 10.51 -
> More on Vama Industries Ltd Financials Results

Vama Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
V B Industries 91.25 -1.99 119.63
Oasis Tradelink 107.00 -1.11 116.31
High Ground 10.10 -3.44 116.25
Vama Inds. 21.50 0.00 112.98
Anik Industries 35.25 -3.42 97.82
Starlite Comp. 55.50 6.53 94.91
Mystic Electron. 48.00 94.90
> More on Vama Industries Ltd Peer Group

Vama Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.56
> More on Vama Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vama Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.78% NA 0.55% -0.41%
1 Month -18.25% NA -1.07% -0.38%
3 Month -20.37% NA 2.12% 1.45%
6 Month -19.93% NA 5.52% 4.83%
1 Year 11.98% NA 17.23% 16.67%
3 Year 449.87% NA 17.29% 18.94%

Vama Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.45
21.90
Week Low/High 20.45
26.00
Month Low/High 20.45
27.00
YEAR Low/High 18.50
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.21
34.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vama Industries: