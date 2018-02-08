Vama Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512175
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE685D01022
|BSE LIVE 15:08 | 12 Mar
|21.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
20.70
|
HIGH
21.90
|
LOW
20.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vama Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|20.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|21.50
|VOLUME
|68958
|52-Week high
|33.90
|52-Week low
|18.50
|P/E
|21.08
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|113
|Buy Price
|21.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|21.50
|Sell Qty
|2420.00
About Vama Industries Ltd.
Sanjeevni Industries planning to amalgamate Vama Infotech Pvt Ltd with itself. In this regard the company has filed an application with High Court of AP....> More
Vama Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|113
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|21.08
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.18
Vama Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.12
|10.76
|179.93
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|66.67
|Total Income
|30.17
|10.79
|179.61
|Total Expenses
|28
|9.03
|210.08
|Operating Profit
|2.17
|1.76
|23.3
|Net Profit
|1.11
|1.35
|-17.78
|Equity Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|-
Vama Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|V B Industries
|91.25
|-1.99
|119.63
|Oasis Tradelink
|107.00
|-1.11
|116.31
|High Ground
|10.10
|-3.44
|116.25
|Vama Inds.
|21.50
|0.00
|112.98
|Anik Industries
|35.25
|-3.42
|97.82
|Starlite Comp.
|55.50
|6.53
|94.91
|Mystic Electron.
|48.00
|94.90
Vama Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vama Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.78%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.41%
|1 Month
|-18.25%
|NA
|-1.07%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|-20.37%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|-19.93%
|NA
|5.52%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|11.98%
|NA
|17.23%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|449.87%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.94%
Vama Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.45
|
|21.90
|Week Low/High
|20.45
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|20.45
|
|27.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.50
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.21
|
|34.00
