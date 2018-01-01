Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Vamshi Rubber Limited, in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA, is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. Vamshi Rubber is a public Limited Company, with a paid up capital of Rs.42 Million and a total cost of Rs.114 Million. The state-of-the-art manufact...> More