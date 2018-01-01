Vamshi Rubber Ltd.
|BSE: 530369
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE380C01014
|BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar
|47.80
|
0.35
(0.74%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
46.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vamshi Rubber Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.45
|VOLUME
|624
|52-Week high
|77.00
|52-Week low
|38.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|47.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|47.80
|Sell Qty
|19.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vamshi Rubber Ltd.
Vamshi Rubber Limited, in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA, is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. Vamshi Rubber is a public Limited Company, with a paid up capital of Rs.42 Million and a total cost of Rs.114 Million. The state-of-the-art manufact...> More
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|31.65
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.51
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.78
|15.83
|50.22
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|23.8
|15.84
|50.25
|Total Expenses
|22.4
|15.71
|42.58
|Operating Profit
|1.41
|0.13
|984.62
|Net Profit
|0.73
|-0.44
|265.91
|Equity Capital
|4.21
|4.21
|-
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diana Tea
|20.95
|-0.95
|31.42
|M M Rubber
|45.50
|2.02
|22.75
|R J Bio-Tech
|22.00
|2.56
|20.83
|Vamshi Rubber
|47.80
|0.74
|20.12
|Asian Tea & Exp
|16.70
|-0.30
|16.70
|Tyroon Tea Co.
|46.15
|-0.11
|15.69
|V R Woodart
|7.73
|4.88
|11.51
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.18%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-8.25%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-25.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|14.90%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|77.37%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.00
|
|49.00
|Week Low/High
|46.00
|
|55.00
|Month Low/High
|46.00
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.05
|
|77.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|77.00
