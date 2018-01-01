JUST IN
BSE: 530369 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE380C01014
BSE 15:16 | 12 Mar 47.80 0.35
(0.74%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

49.00

 LOW

46.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vamshi Rubber Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vamshi Rubber Ltd.

Vamshi Rubber Ltd

Vamshi Rubber Limited, in collaboration with Hercules Tire & Rubber Co., USA, is manufacturing Precured Tread Rubber, Cushion Gum & Vulcanizing Solution, which are used in retreading of worn-out tires. The company was incorporated in the year 1993. Vamshi Rubber is a public Limited Company, with a paid up capital of Rs.42 Million and a total cost of Rs.114 Million. The state-of-the-art manufact...> More

Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 31.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.78 15.83 50.22
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 23.8 15.84 50.25
Total Expenses 22.4 15.71 42.58
Operating Profit 1.41 0.13 984.62
Net Profit 0.73 -0.44 265.91
Equity Capital 4.21 4.21 -
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diana Tea 20.95 -0.95 31.42
M M Rubber 45.50 2.02 22.75
R J Bio-Tech 22.00 2.56 20.83
Vamshi Rubber 47.80 0.74 20.12
Asian Tea & Exp 16.70 -0.30 16.70
Tyroon Tea Co. 46.15 -0.11 15.69
V R Woodart 7.73 4.88 11.51
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.80
Vamshi Rubber Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.18% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -8.25% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -25.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 14.90% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 77.37% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vamshi Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.00
49.00
Week Low/High 46.00
55.00
Month Low/High 46.00
60.00
YEAR Low/High 38.05
77.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
77.00

