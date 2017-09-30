Vandana Knitwear Ltd.
|BSE: 532090
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE219M01021
|BSE 10:51 | 12 Mar
|0.27
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.27
|
HIGH
0.27
|
LOW
0.27
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vandana Knitwear Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.27
|VOLUME
|3000
|52-Week high
|0.31
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|27.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.27
|Sell Qty
|167362.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|27.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vandana Knitwear Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'95 in Hyderabad as a public limited company, Trendy Knitwear was promoted by R C Bhargava and associates. The company has a technical collaboration with Jung Won India, an agent of Jung Won Corporation, South Korea. Jung Won India would provide technical assistance and knowhow for manufacturing socks and dyeing of yarn which will be used in the manufacture of socks. T...> More
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.26
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017.
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter / Half Year Ended 30Th Sept. 2017
-
-
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE U/R 7(3) OF SEBI (LODR) FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017
-
CERTIFICATE U/R 40(10) OF SEBI (LODR) FROM PCS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.04
|150
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.1
|-80
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.08
|-87.5
|Equity Capital
|10.7
|10.7
|-
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Suryavanshi Spg.
|6.36
|4.95
|3.12
|Simplex Mills
|9.98
|-4.95
|2.99
|Thambbi Modern
|5.11
|-3.95
|2.94
|Vandana Knitwear
|0.27
|0.00
|2.89
|Amit Spinning
|0.69
|-4.17
|2.84
|Peeti Securities
|7.48
|1.91
|2.80
|Indus Fila
|1.27
|-4.51
|2.63
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|17.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|42.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-3.57%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-97.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.27
|
|0.27
|Week Low/High
|0.27
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.22
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|36.00
