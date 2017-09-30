JUST IN
Vandana Knitwear Ltd.

BSE: 532090 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE219M01021
BSE 10:51 | 12 Mar 0.27 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.27

 HIGH

0.27

 LOW

0.27
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vandana Knitwear Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vandana Knitwear Ltd.

Vandana Knitwear Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'95 in Hyderabad as a public limited company, Trendy Knitwear was promoted by R C Bhargava and associates. The company has a technical collaboration with Jung Won India, an agent of Jung Won Corporation, South Korea. Jung Won India would provide technical assistance and knowhow for manufacturing socks and dyeing of yarn which will be used in the manufacture of socks. T...> More

Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 0.14 -14.29
Total Expenses 0.1 0.04 150
Operating Profit 0.02 0.1 -80
Net Profit 0.01 0.08 -87.5
Equity Capital 10.7 10.7 -
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Suryavanshi Spg. 6.36 4.95 3.12
Simplex Mills 9.98 -4.95 2.99
Thambbi Modern 5.11 -3.95 2.94
Vandana Knitwear 0.27 0.00 2.89
Amit Spinning 0.69 -4.17 2.84
Peeti Securities 7.48 1.91 2.80
Indus Fila 1.27 -4.51 2.63
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 67.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.45
Vandana Knitwear Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 17.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 42.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -3.57% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -97.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vandana Knitwear Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.27
0.27
Week Low/High 0.27
0.00
Month Low/High 0.22
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
36.00

