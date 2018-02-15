Vantage Corporate Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530109
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE069B01015
|BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar
|16.25
|
-0.55
(-3.27%)
|
OPEN
16.90
|
HIGH
16.90
|
LOW
16.25
|OPEN
|16.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.80
|VOLUME
|3600
|52-Week high
|18.15
|52-Week low
|7.62
|P/E
|28.51
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|16.25
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|16.80
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
About Vantage Corporate Services Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1991,Vantage Corporate Services is headquartered in Mumbai. The company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Vantage Corporate Services is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahemadabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange.
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|28.51
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.66
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.88
Voting Results And Scrutinizer Report For Extra Ordinary General Meeting
Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Thursday 15Th February 2018.
Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.16
|0.1
|1060
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.16
|0.1
|1060
|Total Expenses
|0.83
|0.03
|2666.67
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|0.07
|357.14
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.05
|120
|Equity Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|-
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Blueblood Ventu
|30.50
|-3.17
|9.15
|Kapashi Commerc.
|91.40
|1.95
|9.14
|Sugal & Damani
|14.35
|-4.97
|8.97
|Vantage Corp.
|16.25
|-3.27
|8.95
|Dhanlaxmi Cotex
|18.00
|4.96
|8.77
|Paragon Finance
|20.60
|-6.36
|8.76
|Surya India
|12.50
|25.00
|8.74
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.61%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|74.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.25
|
|16.90
|Week Low/High
|16.00
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|13.89
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.62
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Vantage Corporate Services:
News Announcements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
Corporate Action AGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
INFORMATION Bulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
Financials Financial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual Report Auditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer Comparison Competition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices