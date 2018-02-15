Vantage Corporate Services Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1991,Vantage Corporate Services is headquartered in Mumbai. The company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Vantage Corporate Services is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahemadabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange.The company has ...> More