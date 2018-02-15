JUST IN
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd.

BSE: 530109 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE069B01015
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 16.25 -0.55
(-3.27%)
OPEN

16.90

 HIGH

16.90

 LOW

16.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vantage Corporate Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vantage Corporate Services Ltd.

Vantage Corporate Services Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1991,Vantage Corporate Services is headquartered in Mumbai. The company acted as a SEBI registered Merchant Banker and is also registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC). Vantage Corporate Services is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ahemadabad Stock Exchange and is also a member of the Cochin Stock Exchange.The company has ...> More

Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.51
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.88
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.16 0.1 1060
Other Income -
Total Income 1.16 0.1 1060
Total Expenses 0.83 0.03 2666.67
Operating Profit 0.32 0.07 357.14
Net Profit 0.11 0.05 120
Equity Capital 5.51 5.51 -
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blueblood Ventu 30.50 -3.17 9.15
Kapashi Commerc. 91.40 1.95 9.14
Sugal & Damani 14.35 -4.97 8.97
Vantage Corp. 16.25 -3.27 8.95
Dhanlaxmi Cotex 18.00 4.96 8.77
Paragon Finance 20.60 -6.36 8.76
Surya India 12.50 25.00 8.74
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.40
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 61.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.78
Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.61% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 74.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vantage Corporate Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.25
16.90
Week Low/High 16.00
18.00
Month Low/High 13.89
18.00
YEAR Low/High 7.62
18.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
55.00

