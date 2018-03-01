Vapi Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502589
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE464D01014
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar
|39.15
|
-2.05
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
39.15
|
HIGH
39.15
|
LOW
39.15
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vapi Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|41.20
|VOLUME
|180
|52-Week high
|43.35
|52-Week low
|8.72
|P/E
|217.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.15
|Sell Qty
|9320.00
About Vapi Paper Mills Ltd.
Vapi Paper Mills was promoted by the late Rambhai H Patel, Jayantibhai R Patel and their associates, Vapi Paper Mills was set up as Kraft Paper & Board Mills (cap. : 6000 tpa). The installed capacity has been gradually increased to 19,000 tpa. The products are used mainly in the packaging industry -- corrugated boxes, textile tubes, paper cones, etc. In 1985, VPM diversified into processing, tw...> More
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.18
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|217.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-27.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-1.44
Announcement
-
Sub : - INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 14/02/2018 ( 3Rd Quar
-
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30/09/2017
-
INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30/09/2017 ( 2Nd Quarter For
-
SUB: SUBMISSION OF THE CERTICATED UNDER CLAUSE 40(9) Of The SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure
-
-
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.86
|0.69
|24.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.86
|0.69
|24.64
|Total Expenses
|0.72
|0.58
|24.14
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|0.12
|8.33
|Net Profit
|0.07
|0.04
|75
|Equity Capital
|2.28
|2.28
|-
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sangal Papers
|113.50
|-4.42
|14.87
|Cosboard Inds.
|32.85
|-1.35
|14.09
|Rama Paper Mills
|12.00
|0.42
|11.59
|Vapi Paper Mills
|39.15
|-4.98
|8.93
|Servalaksh.Paper
|1.84
|-4.66
|7.93
|Agio Paper
|4.50
|0.00
|7.26
|Special.Papers
|0.38
|-5.00
|5.93
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.02%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.68%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|63.13%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.39%
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.15
|
|39.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|39.15
|Month Low/High
|39.15
|
|39.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.72
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.95
|
|150.00
