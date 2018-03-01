JUST IN
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502589 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE464D01014
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 01 Mar 39.15 -2.05
(-4.98%)
OPEN

39.15

 HIGH

39.15

 LOW

39.15
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vapi Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vapi Paper Mills Ltd.

Vapi Paper Mills Ltd

Vapi Paper Mills was promoted by the late Rambhai H Patel, Jayantibhai R Patel and their associates, Vapi Paper Mills was set up as Kraft Paper & Board Mills (cap. : 6000 tpa). The installed capacity has been gradually increased to 19,000 tpa. The products are used mainly in the packaging industry -- corrugated boxes, textile tubes, paper cones, etc. In 1985, VPM diversified into processing, tw...> More

Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 217.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -27.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.86 0.69 24.64
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.86 0.69 24.64
Total Expenses 0.72 0.58 24.14
Operating Profit 0.13 0.12 8.33
Net Profit 0.07 0.04 75
Equity Capital 2.28 2.28 -
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sangal Papers 113.50 -4.42 14.87
Cosboard Inds. 32.85 -1.35 14.09
Rama Paper Mills 12.00 0.42 11.59
Vapi Paper Mills 39.15 -4.98 8.93
Servalaksh.Paper 1.84 -4.66 7.93
Agio Paper 4.50 0.00 7.26
Special.Papers 0.38 -5.00 5.93
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.79
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.24
Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.08% -0.87%
1 Month NA NA -1.53% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 5.02% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.68% 16.13%
3 Year 63.13% NA 16.74% 18.39%

Vapi Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.15
39.15
Week Low/High 0.00
39.15
Month Low/High 39.15
39.00
YEAR Low/High 8.72
43.00
All TIME Low/High 6.95
150.00

