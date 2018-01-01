JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524796 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE503F01014
BSE 11:42 | 14 Feb 0.66 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.66

 HIGH

0.66

 LOW

0.66
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.66
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.69
52-Week low 0.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.66
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.66
CLOSE 0.66
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.69
52-Week low 0.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.66
Buy Qty 400.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd.

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd was incorporated on 24th April, 1985 under the Companies Act, 1956, in the State of Maharashtra as Vardhaman Laboratories Private Limited ans subsequently converted into a Public Limited vide Special Resolution dated 15th October, 1993 and obtained a fresh Certificate of Incorporation to change of name on 7th December, 1993 as Vardhaman Laboratories Limited, from the Reg...> More

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 4.12 4.12 -
> More on Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Financials Results

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind.Bio Science 0.70 0.00 0.72
ABL Bio-Tech. 0.81 3.85 0.66
Triochem Product 17.40 1.75 0.43
Vardhaman Labs. 0.66 0.00 0.27
> More on Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Peer Group

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.20
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 48.84
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.85
> More on Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vardhaman Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.66
0.66
Week Low/High 0.00
0.66
Month Low/High 0.00
0.66
YEAR Low/High 0.55
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
25.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vardhaman Laboratories: