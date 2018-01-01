JUST IN
Vardhman Concrete Ltd.

BSE: 531444 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE115C01014
BSE 15:15 | 12 Mar 5.23 -0.17
(-3.15%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.23
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vardhman Concrete Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vardhman Concrete Ltd.

Vardhman Concrete Ltd

Promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, Stresscrete India was incorporated in Oct.'82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. In 1994, Kanu J Patel joined as a promoter. The company has carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestr...> More

Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.21
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -9.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.04 -50
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.04 50
Net Profit -0.08 -0.16 50
Equity Capital 7.16 7.16 -
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sahyadri Inds. 270.15 1.20 258.26
BIGBLOC Const. 163.10 0.22 230.95
A Infrastructure 92.75 4.98 98.87
Vardhman Concr. 5.23 -3.15 3.74
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.51
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.15% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.64% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -48.27% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vardhman Concrete Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.23
5.40
Week Low/High 5.23
5.00
Month Low/High 5.15
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.15
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
43.00

