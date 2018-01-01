Vardhman Concrete Ltd.
About Vardhman Concrete Ltd.
Promoted by Arvind B Shah with the object of manufacturing precast prestressed concrete products and for executing engineering contracts, Stresscrete India was incorporated in Oct.'82 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. In 1994, Kanu J Patel joined as a promoter. The company has carried out many challenging structures mainly in precast prestr...> More
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.21
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-9.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.55
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.04
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.04
|50
|Net Profit
|-0.08
|-0.16
|50
|Equity Capital
|7.16
|7.16
|-
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sahyadri Inds.
|270.15
|1.20
|258.26
|BIGBLOC Const.
|163.10
|0.22
|230.95
|A Infrastructure
|92.75
|4.98
|98.87
|Vardhman Concr.
|5.23
|-3.15
|3.74
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.64%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-48.27%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vardhman Concrete Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.23
|
|5.40
|Week Low/High
|5.23
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|5.15
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.15
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|43.00
