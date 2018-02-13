JUST IN
Vardhman Holdings Ltd.

BSE: 500439 Sector: Financials
NSE: VHL ISIN Code: INE701A01023
BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 4175.00 -34.80
(-0.83%)
OPEN

4200.00

 HIGH

4261.40

 LOW

4170.00
NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar 4159.90 -1.90
(-0.05%)
OPEN

4250.00

 HIGH

4250.00

 LOW

4150.00
About Vardhman Holdings Ltd.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd

Vardhman Spinning & General Mills (VSGML) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. In Nov.'92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-cr rights issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working...

Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,336
EPS - TTM () [*S] 684.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1558.17
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 39.22 4.18 838.28
Other Income 0.37 1.42 -73.94
Total Income 39.59 5.6 606.96
Total Expenses 0.48 0.52 -7.69
Operating Profit 39.11 5.08 669.88
Net Profit 37.84 3.59 954.04
Equity Capital 3.19 3.19 -
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capri Global 86.50 0.64 1515.05
Hinduja Ventures 726.90 0.57 1494.51
Weizmann For. 1185.00 -0.55 1369.86
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 157.15 2.14 1268.51
Muthoot Cap.Serv 764.90 0.94 1258.26
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.90
Banks/FIs 0.99
FIIs 3.12
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 18.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.11
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.38% -4.78% -0.10% -0.93%
1 Month -13.40% -12.84% -1.72% -0.90%
3 Month 12.84% 10.61% 1.46% 0.92%
6 Month 17.02% 15.27% 4.83% 4.29%
1 Year 44.96% 47.76% 16.46% 16.06%
3 Year NA 472.20% 16.53% 18.32%

Vardhman Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4170.00
4261.40
Week Low/High 4150.00
4380.00
Month Low/High 4150.00
5400.00
YEAR Low/High 2685.00
6189.00
All TIME Low/High 21.70
6189.00

Quick Links for Vardhman Holdings: