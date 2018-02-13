Vardhman Holdings Ltd

Vardhman Spinning & General Mills (VSGML) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. In Nov.'92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-cr rights issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working...> More