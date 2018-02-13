Vardhman Holdings Ltd.
|BSE: 500439
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: VHL
|ISIN Code: INE701A01023
|BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar
|4175.00
|
-34.80
(-0.83%)
|
OPEN
4200.00
|
HIGH
4261.40
|
LOW
4170.00
|NSE LIVE 13:50 | 12 Mar
|4159.90
|
-1.90
(-0.05%)
|
OPEN
4250.00
|
HIGH
4250.00
|
LOW
4150.00
About Vardhman Holdings Ltd.
Vardhman Spinning & General Mills (VSGML) was incorporated in 1962 and commenced production in 1965. It was promoted by V S Oswal and R C Oswal and is a part of the Vardhman group, which also includes companies like Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhman Polytex. In Nov.'92, the company came out with a Rs 47.82-cr rights issue of 14% PCDs to part-finance its expansion and to meet long-term working...> More
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,336
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|684.00
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.12
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1558.17
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.68
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|39.22
|4.18
|838.28
|Other Income
|0.37
|1.42
|-73.94
|Total Income
|39.59
|5.6
|606.96
|Total Expenses
|0.48
|0.52
|-7.69
|Operating Profit
|39.11
|5.08
|669.88
|Net Profit
|37.84
|3.59
|954.04
|Equity Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|-
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Capri Global
|86.50
|0.64
|1515.05
|Hinduja Ventures
|726.90
|0.57
|1494.51
|Weizmann For.
|1185.00
|-0.55
|1369.86
|Vardhman Hold.
|4175.00
|-0.83
|1336.00
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|157.15
|2.14
|1268.51
|Muthoot Cap.Serv
|764.90
|0.94
|1258.26
|Greencrest Finan
|32.95
|0.00
|1204.32
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|-4.78%
|-0.10%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|-13.40%
|-12.84%
|-1.72%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|12.84%
|10.61%
|1.46%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|17.02%
|15.27%
|4.83%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|44.96%
|47.76%
|16.46%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|NA
|472.20%
|16.53%
|18.32%
Vardhman Holdings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4170.00
|
|4261.40
|Week Low/High
|4150.00
|
|4380.00
|Month Low/High
|4150.00
|
|5400.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2685.00
|
|6189.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.70
|
|6189.00
