Vardhman Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513534 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE458E01014
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 12 Mar 10.90 -0.36
(-3.20%)
OPEN

10.86

 HIGH

11.50

 LOW

10.86
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vardhman Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Vardhman Industries Ltd.

Vardhman Industries Ltd

Vardhman Industries Ltd.(formerly Vardhman Steel Ltd), is into the manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee/Refined Oil, Steel Ingots, GP/GC Coils/Sheets and Oxygen Gas. The company is also into Galvanisation of ERW Pipes. ...> More

Vardhman Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 49.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vardhman Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.71 45.66 -39.31
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 27.72 45.67 -39.3
Total Expenses 44.7 52.25 -14.45
Operating Profit -16.98 -6.58 -158.05
Net Profit -20.17 -10.76 -87.45
Equity Capital 7.9 7.9 -
Vardhman Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
Deepti Alloy 26.00 -3.17 10.01
Ahm. Steelcraft 21.70 -4.82 8.88
Vardhman Inds. 10.90 -3.20 8.61
Real Strips 14.13 -1.94 8.45
Rathi Steel 2.66 -3.97 8.33
Rajas. Tube Mfg 18.00 -0.28 8.12
Vardhman Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.45
Vardhman Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.33% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -19.26% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -13.56% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month -58.79% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -70.01% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -69.89% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Vardhman Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.86
11.50
Week Low/High 10.68
12.00
Month Low/High 10.68
14.00
YEAR Low/High 10.00
39.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
67.00

