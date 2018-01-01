You are here » Home
» Company
» Vardhman Industries Ltd
Vardhman Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513534
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE458E01014
|
BSE
LIVE
15:20 | 12 Mar
|
10.90
|
-0.36
(-3.20%)
|
OPEN
10.86
|
HIGH
11.50
|
LOW
10.86
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vardhman Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|10.86
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.26
|VOLUME
|2366
|52-Week high
|38.95
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|10.90
|Buy Qty
|110.00
|Sell Price
|11.25
|Sell Qty
|60.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|10.86
|CLOSE
|11.26
|VOLUME
|2366
|52-Week high
|38.95
|52-Week low
|10.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|10.90
|Buy Qty
|110.00
|Sell Price
|11.25
|Sell Qty
|60.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8.61
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Vardhman Industries Ltd.
Vardhman Industries Ltd
Vardhman Industries Ltd.(formerly Vardhman Steel Ltd), is into the manufacture of Vanaspati Ghee/Refined Oil, Steel Ingots, GP/GC Coils/Sheets and Oxygen Gas. The company is also into Galvanisation of ERW Pipes.
...> More
Vardhman Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Vardhman Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Vardhman Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.71
|45.66
|-39.31
|Other Income
|
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|27.72
|45.67
|-39.3
|Total Expenses
|44.7
|52.25
|-14.45
|Operating Profit
|-16.98
|-6.58
|-158.05
|Net Profit
|-20.17
|-10.76
|-87.45
|Equity Capital
|7.9
|7.9
| -
Vardhman Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Vardhman Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vardhman Industries Ltd - Research Reports
Vardhman Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.33%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-19.26%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-13.56%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|-58.79%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-70.01%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-69.89%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Vardhman Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.86
|
|11.50
|Week Low/High
|10.68
|
|12.00
|Month Low/High
|10.68
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|10.00
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|67.00
Quick Links for Vardhman Industries: