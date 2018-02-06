Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
|BSE: 502986
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: VTL
|ISIN Code: INE825A01012
|BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|1325.00
|
12.40
(0.94%)
|
OPEN
1350.00
|
HIGH
1350.00
|
LOW
1320.05
|NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar
|1321.75
|
5.75
(0.44%)
|
OPEN
1342.00
|
HIGH
1342.00
|
LOW
1317.80
About Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,609
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|100.22
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|13.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.14
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|739.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.79
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1647.98
|1467.03
|12.33
|Other Income
|37.56
|56.75
|-33.81
|Total Income
|1685.54
|1523.78
|10.62
|Total Expenses
|1422.42
|1158.22
|22.81
|Operating Profit
|263.12
|365.56
|-28.02
|Net Profit
|133.29
|189.49
|-29.66
|Equity Capital
|56.39
|60.92
|-
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SRF
|1854.45
|0.03
|10648.25
|Arvind Ltd
|395.50
|1.54
|10228.42
|Sheela Foam
|1565.00
|-1.47
|7634.07
|Vardhman Textile
|1325.00
|0.94
|7609.48
|Lak. Mach. Works
|6430.00
|-0.08
|7047.28
|Welspun India
|60.80
|-0.33
|6108.58
|Raymond
|916.75
|1.85
|5627.01
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|06/03
|Centrum Broking
|Accumulate
|1309
|Details
|05/04
|Centrum Broking
|Accumulate
|1349
|Details
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|1.15%
|-2.78%
|0.04%
|-1.01%
|1 Month
|0.66%
|0.16%
|-1.58%
|-0.98%
|3 Month
|0.65%
|1.54%
|1.60%
|0.85%
|6 Month
|11.22%
|10.20%
|4.98%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-3.20%
|-3.07%
|16.63%
|15.97%
|3 Year
|139.17%
|158.66%
|16.69%
|18.23%
Vardhman Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1320.05
|
|1350.00
|Week Low/High
|1301.20
|
|1355.00
|Month Low/High
|1298.00
|
|1407.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1128.95
|
|1565.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.13
|
|1565.00
