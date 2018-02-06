JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Vardhman Textiles Ltd

Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

BSE: 502986 Sector: Industrials
NSE: VTL ISIN Code: INE825A01012
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 1325.00 12.40
(0.94%)
OPEN

1350.00

 HIGH

1350.00

 LOW

1320.05
NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 1321.75 5.75
(0.44%)
OPEN

1342.00

 HIGH

1342.00

 LOW

1317.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1350.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1312.60
VOLUME 1125
52-Week high 1565.10
52-Week low 1128.95
P/E 13.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,609
Buy Price 1320.10
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1325.50
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 1350.00
CLOSE 1312.60
VOLUME 1125
52-Week high 1565.10
52-Week low 1128.95
P/E 13.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,609
Buy Price 1320.10
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 1325.50
Sell Qty 20.00

About Vardhman Textiles Ltd.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,609
EPS - TTM () [*S] 100.22
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.14
Book Value / Share () [*S] 739.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1647.98 1467.03 12.33
Other Income 37.56 56.75 -33.81
Total Income 1685.54 1523.78 10.62
Total Expenses 1422.42 1158.22 22.81
Operating Profit 263.12 365.56 -28.02
Net Profit 133.29 189.49 -29.66
Equity Capital 56.39 60.92 -
> More on Vardhman Textiles Ltd Financials Results

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SRF 1854.45 0.03 10648.25
Arvind Ltd 395.50 1.54 10228.42
Sheela Foam 1565.00 -1.47 7634.07
Vardhman Textile 1325.00 0.94 7609.48
Lak. Mach. Works 6430.00 -0.08 7047.28
Welspun India 60.80 -0.33 6108.58
Raymond 916.75 1.85 5627.01
> More on Vardhman Textiles Ltd Peer Group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.30
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 10.28
Insurance 0.05
Mutual Funds 14.75
Indian Public 10.75
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.72
> More on Vardhman Textiles Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
06/03 Centrum Broking Accumulate 1309 PDF IconDetails
05/04 Centrum Broking Accumulate 1349 PDF IconDetails
> More on Vardhman Textiles Ltd Research Reports

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 1.15% -2.78% 0.04% -1.01%
1 Month 0.66% 0.16% -1.58% -0.98%
3 Month 0.65% 1.54% 1.60% 0.85%
6 Month 11.22% 10.20% 4.98% 4.21%
1 Year -3.20% -3.07% 16.63% 15.97%
3 Year 139.17% 158.66% 16.69% 18.23%

Vardhman Textiles Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1320.05
1350.00
Week Low/High 1301.20
1355.00
Month Low/High 1298.00
1407.00
YEAR Low/High 1128.95
1565.00
All TIME Low/High 18.13
1565.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Vardhman Textiles: