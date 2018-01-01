Varun Shipping Company Ltd

Varun Shipping Company Ltd is a leading Indian private sector shipping company owning and operating vessels in the hydrocarbon sector. The company owns a fleet of 21 vessels, comprising 11 LPG carriers, 3 double hull Aframax crude tankers and 7 Anchor Handling Towing and Supply (AHTS) vessels. The company is able to offer comprehensive transportation and support solutions to their valued customers...> More