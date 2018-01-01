You are here » Home
Varun Shipping Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500465
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: VARUNSHIP
|ISIN Code: INE702A01013
BSE
LIVE
15:45 | 29 Jul
Varun Shipping Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
15:31 | 16 Jul
Varun Shipping Company Ltd
is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|9.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.30
|VOLUME
|505492
|52-Week high
|9.76
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|146
|Buy Price
|9.76
|Buy Qty
|177193.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|9.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.10
|VOLUME
|13185
|52-Week high
|9.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|146
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|9.31
|CLOSE
|9.30
|VOLUME
|505492
|52-Week high
|9.76
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|146
|Buy Price
|9.76
|Buy Qty
|177193.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|9.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.10
|VOLUME
|13185
|52-Week high
|9.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|146.41
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Varun Shipping Company Ltd.
Varun Shipping Company Ltd
Varun Shipping Company Ltd is a leading Indian private sector shipping company owning and operating vessels in the hydrocarbon sector. The company owns a fleet of 21 vessels, comprising 11 LPG carriers, 3 double hull Aframax crude tankers and 7 Anchor Handling Towing and Supply (AHTS) vessels. The company is able to offer comprehensive transportation and support solutions to their valued customers...> More
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.33
|7.33
|313.78
|Other Income
|1.07
|4.85
|-77.94
|Total Income
|31.41
|12.18
|157.88
|Total Expenses
|62.32
|195.06
|-68.05
|Operating Profit
|-30.91
|-182.88
|83.1
|Net Profit
|-107.89
|-255.31
|57.74
|Equity Capital
|150.01
|150.01
| -
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Peer Group
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.11%
|-0.92%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.89%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.45%
|0.94%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.82%
|4.30%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.46%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|120.32%
|NA
|16.52%
|18.33%
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.21
|
|9.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.76
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.76
|All TIME Low/High
|3.75
|
|111.00
