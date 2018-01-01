JUST IN
Varun Shipping Company Ltd.

BSE: 500465 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: VARUNSHIP ISIN Code: INE702A01013
BSE LIVE 15:45 | 29 Jul Varun Shipping Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:31 | 16 Jul Varun Shipping Company Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 9.31
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.30
VOLUME 505492
52-Week high 9.76
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 146
Buy Price 9.76
Buy Qty 177193.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Varun Shipping Company Ltd.

Varun Shipping Company Ltd

Varun Shipping Company Ltd is a leading Indian private sector shipping company owning and operating vessels in the hydrocarbon sector. The company owns a fleet of 21 vessels, comprising 11 LPG carriers, 3 double hull Aframax crude tankers and 7 Anchor Handling Towing and Supply (AHTS) vessels. The company is able to offer comprehensive transportation and support solutions to their valued customers...> More

Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   146
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jan 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 30.33 7.33 313.78
Other Income 1.07 4.85 -77.94
Total Income 31.41 12.18 157.88
Total Expenses 62.32 195.06 -68.05
Operating Profit -30.91 -182.88 83.1
Net Profit -107.89 -255.31 57.74
Equity Capital 150.01 150.01 -
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55
Essar Shipping 23.05 1.77 477.09
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66
Global Offshore 26.70 1.71 66.03
Chowgule Steam 15.00 2.04 54.47
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.10
Insurance 6.70
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 50.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.39
Varun Shipping Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.11% -0.92%
1 Month NA NA -1.72% -0.89%
3 Month NA NA 1.45% 0.94%
6 Month NA NA 4.82% 4.30%
1 Year NA NA 16.46% 16.07%
3 Year 120.32% NA 16.52% 18.33%

Varun Shipping Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.21
9.76
Week Low/High 0.00
9.76
Month Low/High 0.00
9.76
YEAR Low/High 0.00
9.76
All TIME Low/High 3.75
111.00

