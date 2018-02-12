Vas Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 531574
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE192C01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|10.21
|
-0.36
(-3.41%)
|
OPEN
9.56
|
HIGH
12.67
|
LOW
9.56
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Vas Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.56
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.57
|VOLUME
|7747
|52-Week high
|19.10
|52-Week low
|8.40
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|10.22
|Buy Qty
|127.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Vas Infrastructure Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'94 as Vasparr Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company in Sep.94, it was later renamed Vasparr Securities. The company has been promoted by Jayesh V Valia and Nimesh S Joshi. The company provides a wide range of financial services like leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, advisory and financial consultancy. The company is carrying on b...
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.35
Announcement
-
Our EGM Held On 12/02/2018 - Details Of Voting Results Including Scrutinizer Report For EGM.
-
Revised Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31/12/2
-
Our Extra Ordinary General Meeting Was Held Today I.E. 12/02/2018.
-
-
Next Board Meeting On 12/02/2018. To Approve The Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine
-
Compliance With Regulation 13(3) Of The Listing Regulation Statement Of Investor Complaints .
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.36
|3.25
|-58.15
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.99
|-87.88
|Total Income
|1.48
|4.24
|-65.09
|Total Expenses
|0.88
|2.24
|-60.71
|Operating Profit
|0.6
|2
|-70
|Net Profit
|-4.46
|-3.09
|-44.34
|Equity Capital
|13.75
|13.75
|-
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Parle Software
|11.03
|0.00
|15.44
|Rander Corpn.
|12.36
|-0.08
|15.25
|Alchemist Realty
|1.99
|4.74
|14.75
|Vas Infra.
|10.21
|-3.41
|14.04
|Wellesley Corp.
|10.25
|-4.65
|13.84
|Mega Nirman
|41.20
|0.00
|13.80
|Techindia Nirman
|9.31
|-1.48
|13.34
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.20%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.33%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.92%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-39.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-54.01%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.56
|
|12.67
|Week Low/High
|9.56
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|9.56
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|8.40
|
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.01
|
|189.00
