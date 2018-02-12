JUST IN
Vas Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 531574 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE192C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 10.21 -0.36
(-3.41%)
OPEN

9.56

 HIGH

12.67

 LOW

9.56
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vas Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.56
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.57
VOLUME 7747
52-Week high 19.10
52-Week low 8.40
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 10.22
Buy Qty 127.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Vas Infrastructure Ltd.

Vas Infrastructure Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'94 as Vasparr Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd and converted into a public limited company in Sep.94, it was later renamed Vasparr Securities. The company has been promoted by Jayesh V Valia and Nimesh S Joshi. The company provides a wide range of financial services like leasing, hire purchase, corporate finance, advisory and financial consultancy. The company is carrying on b...> More

Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.36 3.25 -58.15
Other Income 0.12 0.99 -87.88
Total Income 1.48 4.24 -65.09
Total Expenses 0.88 2.24 -60.71
Operating Profit 0.6 2 -70
Net Profit -4.46 -3.09 -44.34
Equity Capital 13.75 13.75 -
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parle Software 11.03 0.00 15.44
Rander Corpn. 12.36 -0.08 15.25
Alchemist Realty 1.99 4.74 14.75
Vas Infra. 10.21 -3.41 14.04
Wellesley Corp. 10.25 -4.65 13.84
Mega Nirman 41.20 0.00 13.80
Techindia Nirman 9.31 -1.48 13.34
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 50.29
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.50
Vas Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.20% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.33% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.92% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -39.94% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -54.01% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vas Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.56
12.67
Week Low/High 9.56
13.00
Month Low/High 9.56
13.00
YEAR Low/High 8.40
19.00
All TIME Low/High 1.01
189.00

