Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 531650
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE761B01017
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
4.01
|
-0.08
(-1.96%)
|
OPEN
4.01
|
HIGH
4.01
|
LOW
4.01
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
Vax Finance Limited (VFL) was incorporated as a public limited company on Sept.'94. It was promoted by Vijaysingh Rathore, Kailash Gupta & Suryakant Vithlani.
The company is presently engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities. The company now proposes to expand its present activities and undertake certain new activities such as leasing, hire purchase, bill disco...> More
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.39%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-27.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-27.09%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.40%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.01
|
|4.01
|Week Low/High
|4.01
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|4.01
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.28
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|82.00
