Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 531650 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE761B01017
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4.01 -0.08
(-1.96%)
OPEN

4.01

 HIGH

4.01

 LOW

4.01
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.01
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.09
VOLUME 30
52-Week high 8.61
52-Week low 2.28
P/E 200.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.01
Sell Qty 235.00
About Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Vax Finance Limited (VFL) was incorporated as a public limited company on Sept.'94. It was promoted by Vijaysingh Rathore, Kailash Gupta & Suryakant Vithlani. The company is presently engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities. The company now proposes to expand its present activities and undertake certain new activities such as leasing, hire purchase, bill disco...> More

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 200.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 35.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 12 12 -
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jindal Leasefin 16.50 3.13 4.97
Asia Capital 15.80 4.98 4.88
Navigant Corp. 15.40 -3.14 4.85
Vax Housing Fin. 4.01 -1.96 4.81
Aravali Sec.&Fin 3.10 4.73 4.70
Pariksha Fin-Inv 12.50 25.00 4.69
Manipal Fin. Cor 5.59 -4.93 4.68
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 1.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 33.75
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.84% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.39% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -27.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -27.09% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.40% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.01
4.01
Week Low/High 4.01
4.00
Month Low/High 4.01
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.28
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
82.00

