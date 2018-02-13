VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.
|BSE: 513005
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE114E01013
|BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar
|38.00
|
1.35
(3.68%)
|
OPEN
38.00
|
HIGH
38.00
|
LOW
35.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|38.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.65
|VOLUME
|1120
|52-Week high
|60.55
|52-Week low
|32.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17
|Buy Price
|36.00
|Buy Qty
|39.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.
VBC Ferro Alloys was incorporated on 3 Oct.'81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. Other group companies are VBC Chemicals, VBC Finance and Leasing, etc. The company manufactures ferro silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. It had a technical collaboration with Elkem Metallurgy, Norway, for the manufacture of ferro silicon. The company came out with an issue o...> More
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|255.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.15
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.92
|0.04
|2200
|Operating Profit
|-0.92
|-0.04
|-2200
|Net Profit
|-1.83
|-0.86
|-112.79
|Equity Capital
|4.4
|4.4
|-
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Starlit Power
|21.95
|-1.35
|22.08
|Shiva Granito
|16.45
|-4.64
|21.75
|Metkore Alloys
|2.98
|-3.87
|20.99
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|38.00
|3.68
|16.68
|Himalaya Granite
|57.75
|5.00
|13.40
|GREENETH.RES&PRO
|0.39
|-4.88
|11.66
|Impex Ferro Tech
|1.25
|-0.79
|10.99
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.80%
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.37%
|1 Month
|-15.56%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.34%
|3 Month
|-10.17%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.50%
|6 Month
|-0.13%
|NA
|5.51%
|4.88%
|1 Year
|-23.23%
|NA
|17.22%
|16.72%
|3 Year
|-34.48%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.98%
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.80
|
|38.00
|Week Low/High
|35.80
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|35.80
|
|46.00
|YEAR Low/High
|32.50
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|515.00
