VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.

BSE: 513005 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE114E01013
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 38.00 1.35
(3.68%)
OPEN

38.00

 HIGH

38.00

 LOW

35.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd Not listed in NSE
About VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd.

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd

VBC Ferro Alloys was incorporated on 3 Oct.'81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. Other group companies are VBC Chemicals, VBC Finance and Leasing, etc. The company manufactures ferro silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. It had a technical collaboration with Elkem Metallurgy, Norway, for the manufacture of ferro silicon. The company came out with an issue o...> More

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 255.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.92 0.04 2200
Operating Profit -0.92 -0.04 -2200
Net Profit -1.83 -0.86 -112.79
Equity Capital 4.4 4.4 -
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Starlit Power 21.95 -1.35 22.08
Shiva Granito 16.45 -4.64 21.75
Metkore Alloys 2.98 -3.87 20.99
VBC Ferro Alloys 38.00 3.68 16.68
Himalaya Granite 57.75 5.00 13.40
GREENETH.RES&PRO 0.39 -4.88 11.66
Impex Ferro Tech 1.25 -0.79 10.99
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 36.74
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.01
VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.80% NA 0.55% -0.37%
1 Month -15.56% NA -1.08% -0.34%
3 Month -10.17% NA 2.12% 1.50%
6 Month -0.13% NA 5.51% 4.88%
1 Year -23.23% NA 17.22% 16.72%
3 Year -34.48% NA 17.29% 18.98%

VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.80
38.00
Week Low/High 35.80
43.00
Month Low/High 35.80
46.00
YEAR Low/High 32.50
61.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
515.00

