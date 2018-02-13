VBC Ferro Alloys Ltd

VBC Ferro Alloys was incorporated on 3 Oct.'81 as a public limited company in Andhra Pradesh. Other group companies are VBC Chemicals, VBC Finance and Leasing, etc. The company manufactures ferro silicon at its plant in the Medak district of Andhra Pradesh. It had a technical collaboration with Elkem Metallurgy, Norway, for the manufacture of ferro silicon. The company came out with an issue o...> More