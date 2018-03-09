JUST IN
VCCL Ltd.

BSE: 522015 Sector: Auto
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE460E01010
BSE 14:04 | 23 Feb 4.20 0.20
(5.00%)
OPEN

4.20

 HIGH

4.20

 LOW

4.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VCCL Ltd Not listed in NSE
About VCCL Ltd.

VCCL Ltd

VESPA CAR CO LTD OBJECTS & ACTIVITIES Manufacturing of all classes of automobiles including two-wheelers and three- wheelers. PROMOTION The Company was jointly promoted by Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) and Piaggio of Italy. Piaggio and LML agreed to participate in the equity capital of the Company to the extent of 28% and 32% respectively. TECHNICAL COLLABORATION The Company...> More

VCCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -32.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.13
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

VCCL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.05 -40
Total Income 0.03 0.05 -40
Total Expenses 0.04 0.04 0
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -0.05 -0.03 -66.67
Equity Capital 4.8 4.8 -
VCCL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.83 -0.76 163.38
LML 7.19 -4.89 58.94
VCCL 4.20 5.00 2.02
VCCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 35.18
VCCL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

VCCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.20
4.20
Week Low/High 0.00
4.20
Month Low/High 4.20
4.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
50.00

