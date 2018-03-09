VCCL Ltd.
|BSE: 522015
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE460E01010
|BSE 14:04 | 23 Feb
|4.20
|
0.20
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
4.20
|
HIGH
4.20
|
LOW
4.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|VCCL Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.38
|52-Week low
|4.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About VCCL Ltd.
VESPA CAR CO LTD OBJECTS & ACTIVITIES Manufacturing of all classes of automobiles including two-wheelers and three- wheelers. PROMOTION The Company was jointly promoted by Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) and Piaggio of Italy. Piaggio and LML agreed to participate in the equity capital of the Company to the extent of 28% and 32% respectively. TECHNICAL COLLABORATION The Company...> More
VCCL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-32.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.13
Announcement
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2017.
-
-
VCCL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.05
|-40
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-66.67
|Equity Capital
|4.8
|4.8
|-
VCCL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.83
|-0.76
|163.38
|LML
|7.19
|-4.89
|58.94
|VCCL
|4.20
|5.00
|2.02
VCCL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
VCCL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
VCCL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.20
|
|4.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.20
|Month Low/High
|4.20
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|50.00
Quick Links for VCCL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices