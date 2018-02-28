You are here » Home
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511493
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE488C01015
|
BSE
LIVE
09:45 | 09 Mar
|
1.10
|
-0.01
(-0.90%)
|
OPEN
1.10
|
HIGH
1.10
|
LOW
1.10
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd is a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. It undertakes project appraisals with resource raising, its structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors. Its Retail mobilisation division, has a wide customer foundation with an array of products & services....> More
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Financial Results
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Peer Group
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.07%
|1.26%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|-2.65%
|NA
|17.16%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.23%
|18.70%
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.10
|Week Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.10
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.73
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|55.00
Quick Links for VCK Capital Market Services: