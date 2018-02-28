JUST IN
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

BSE: 511493 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE488C01015
BSE LIVE 09:45 | 09 Mar 1.10 -0.01
(-0.90%)
OPEN

1.10

 HIGH

1.10

 LOW

1.10
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan VCK Capital Market Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About VCK Capital Market Services Ltd.

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd is a Boutique Investment Banking Firm, specializing in M&A, Advisory and Private Equity. It undertakes project appraisals with resource raising, its structural planning and facilitates tie-ups with Financial Institutions and Potential Investors. Its Retail mobilisation division, has a wide customer foundation with an array of products & services....> More

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.06 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.06 50
Net Profit -0.03 -0.06 50
Equity Capital 9.06 9.06 -
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
Aarya Global 0.46 -4.17 1.00
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
Prime Inds. 1.25 -3.10 0.99
Subway Fin.&Inv. 8.76 1.98 0.96
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.36
VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.50% -0.61%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.07% 1.26%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.63%
1 Year -2.65% NA 17.16% 16.44%
3 Year NA NA 17.23% 18.70%

VCK Capital Market Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.10
1.10
Week Low/High 1.10
1.00
Month Low/High 1.10
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.73
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
55.00

