Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

BSE: 522267 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE466D01019
BSE 13:04 | 12 Mar 50.50 -1.95
(-3.72%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

55.00

 LOW

50.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 50.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.45
VOLUME 72
52-Week high 87.75
52-Week low 47.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 26
Buy Price 50.50
Buy Qty 63.00
Sell Price 54.95
Sell Qty 27.00
About Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd

Incorporated in Aug.'74, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works (VLEWL) has been promoted by V J Jayaraman and his family. It manufactures textile machinery, particularly twisting machines, and textile spinning machinery and two-for-one twisters for spun yarn. The company has diversified into cotton yarn manufacture for the domestic and global markets. The textile process house at Mettupalayam was se...

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.1 22.81 -25.03
Other Income 0.09 0.13 -30.77
Total Income 17.19 22.94 -25.07
Total Expenses 16.43 22.5 -26.98
Operating Profit 0.76 0.44 72.73
Net Profit -0.57 -0.67 14.93
Equity Capital 5.07 5.07 -
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ATV Projects 9.85 -3.53 52.32
Hind.Dorr-Oliver 6.00 -4.91 43.20
Stone India 32.25 -4.87 30.96
Veejay Lak. Eng. 50.50 -3.72 25.60
Artefact Project 45.15 -4.95 24.97
A & M Febcon 11.70 -4.49 10.71
Mewar Hi-Tech 24.25 1.04 9.46
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.64
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.40% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.00% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -6.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 0.50% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.00
55.00
Week Low/High 50.00
59.00
Month Low/High 49.50
59.00
YEAR Low/High 47.00
88.00
All TIME Low/High 6.40
194.00

