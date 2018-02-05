You are here » Home
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.
|BSE: 522267
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE466D01019
|
BSE
13:04 | 12 Mar
|
50.50
|
-1.95
(-3.72%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
55.00
|
LOW
50.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|50.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|52.45
|VOLUME
|72
|52-Week high
|87.75
|52-Week low
|47.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|50.50
|Buy Qty
|63.00
|Sell Price
|54.95
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|50.00
|CLOSE
|52.45
|VOLUME
|72
|52-Week high
|87.75
|52-Week low
|47.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|50.50
|Buy Qty
|63.00
|Sell Price
|54.95
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|25.60
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd
Incorporated in Aug.'74, Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works (VLEWL) has been promoted by V J Jayaraman and his family. It manufactures textile machinery, particularly twisting machines, and textile spinning machinery and two-for-one twisters for spun yarn. The company has diversified into cotton yarn manufacture for the domestic and global markets.
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Financial Results
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - Peer Group
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-6.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|0.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.00
|
|55.00
|Week Low/High
|50.00
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|49.50
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|47.00
|
|88.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.40
|
|194.00
