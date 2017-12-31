JUST IN
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

BSE: 503657 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE255E01030
BSE LIVE 14:18 | 12 Mar 27.00 0.85
(3.25%)
OPEN

26.50

 HIGH

28.45

 LOW

26.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 26.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.15
VOLUME 79127
52-Week high 43.40
52-Week low 20.15
P/E 11.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 26.75
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 27.00
Sell Qty 213.00
About Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company is engaged in the infrastructure development facilities for the installation of wind turbine generator. The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts...> More

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 51.81
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 7.1 3.15 125.4
Other Income 0.09 0.04 125
Total Income 7.18 3.19 125.08
Total Expenses 5.53 2.57 115.18
Operating Profit 1.65 0.62 166.13
Net Profit 1.46 0.3 386.67
Equity Capital 11.01 7.11 -
> More on Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Financials Results

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mukand Engineers 37.60 -1.83 47.26
Tantia Constr. 13.85 -0.36 39.80
Tarini Internat. 29.00 -3.81 37.70
Veer Energy 27.00 3.25 29.73
ETT Ltd 20.75 4.80 21.52
Tarang Projects 9.34 0.00 13.45
Jaihind Projects 5.14 4.90 5.02
> More on Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Group

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.72
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 15.76
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 40.66
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.86
> More on Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.57% NA 0.04% -0.98%
1 Month -24.05% NA -1.58% -0.95%
3 Month -15.63% NA 1.60% 0.87%
6 Month -9.24% NA 4.98% 4.23%
1 Year 15.88% NA 16.63% 16.00%
3 Year -19.88% NA 16.69% 18.26%

Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.50
28.45
Week Low/High 22.15
30.00
Month Low/High 22.15
40.00
YEAR Low/High 20.15
43.00
All TIME Low/High 0.69
266.00

