Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.
|BSE: 503657
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE255E01030
BSE
LIVE
14:18 | 12 Mar
27.00
0.85
(3.25%)
OPEN
26.50
HIGH
28.45
LOW
26.50
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.15
|VOLUME
|79127
|52-Week high
|43.40
|52-Week low
|20.15
|P/E
|11.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|26.75
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|27.00
|Sell Qty
|213.00
|OPEN
|26.50
|CLOSE
|26.15
|VOLUME
|79127
|52-Week high
|43.40
|52-Week low
|20.15
|P/E
|11.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|26.75
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|27.00
|Sell Qty
|213.00
About Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Limited is an innovative energy & infrastructure company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company is engaged in the infrastructure development facilities for the installation of wind turbine generator.
The Company operates in two segments: Energy & Infrastructure and Trading. The Company focuses to develop wind farm infrastructure in Gujarat up to 200 mega-watts...> More
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|7.1
|3.15
|125.4
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.04
|125
|Total Income
|7.18
|3.19
|125.08
|Total Expenses
|5.53
|2.57
|115.18
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|0.62
|166.13
|Net Profit
|1.46
|0.3
|386.67
|Equity Capital
|11.01
|7.11
| -
Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.57%
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-24.05%
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|-15.63%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|-9.24%
|NA
|4.98%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|15.88%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|-19.88%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.26%
|Today's Low/High
|26.50
|
|28.45
|Week Low/High
|22.15
|
|30.00
|Month Low/High
|22.15
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.15
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.69
|
|266.00
Quick Links for Veer Energy & Infrastructure: