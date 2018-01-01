JUST IN
Veerhealth Care Ltd.

BSE: 511523 Sector: Health care
NSE: NIYATILEAS ISIN Code: INE882C01035
BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar 14.65 1.30
(9.74%)
OPEN

14.00

 HIGH

14.65

 LOW

13.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veerhealth Care Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Veerhealth Care Ltd.

Veerhealth Care Ltd

Niyati Industries Limited is engaged in dealing and trading in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Niyati Industries was incorporated in 1992 and is engaged mainly in business of trading and investing in shares and securities. The company was earlier known as Niyati Leasing, it got its present name on April 17, 1997. As of ...> More

Veerhealth Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.10
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 19.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
Announcement

Veerhealth Care Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.51 0.9 67.78
Other Income 0.22 0.22 0
Total Income 1.73 1.12 54.46
Total Expenses 1.33 0.91 46.15
Operating Profit 0.41 0.21 95.24
Net Profit 0.31 0.13 138.46
Equity Capital 6.93 6.93 -
Veerhealth Care Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Syncom Health 4.85 -0.21 19.40
AAYUSH FOOD&HERB 55.40 -0.18 18.00
Roopa Inds. 15.00 0.00 11.80
Veerhealth Care 14.65 9.74 10.15
Guj. Terce Labs. 13.00 -3.70 9.65
Shukra Pharma. 57.00 -1.89 8.95
Advik Labs. 4.66 -4.90 8.91
Veerhealth Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.08
Veerhealth Care Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.35% NA 0.44% -0.62%
1 Month -4.56% NA -1.18% -0.59%
3 Month 14.81% NA 2.00% 1.24%
6 Month 36.92% NA 5.40% 4.62%
1 Year 18.91% NA 17.09% 16.43%
3 Year -51.17% NA 17.16% 18.69%

Veerhealth Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.60
14.65
Week Low/High 12.95
16.00
Month Low/High 12.95
18.00
YEAR Low/High 9.00
23.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
88.00

