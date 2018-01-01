Veerhealth Care Ltd.
|BSE: 511523
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: NIYATILEAS
|ISIN Code: INE882C01035
|BSE LIVE 14:53 | 12 Mar
|14.65
|
1.30
(9.74%)
|
OPEN
14.00
|
HIGH
14.65
|
LOW
13.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Veerhealth Care Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.35
|VOLUME
|2310
|52-Week high
|23.45
|52-Week low
|9.00
|P/E
|15.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|14.25
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|14.65
|Sell Qty
|2827.00
About Veerhealth Care Ltd.
Niyati Industries Limited is engaged in dealing and trading in shares, securities, debentures, and other investments in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Niyati Industries was incorporated in 1992 and is engaged mainly in business of trading and investing in shares and securities. The company was earlier known as Niyati Leasing, it got its present name on April 17, 1997. As of ...> More
Veerhealth Care Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.97
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.10
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|19.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.76
Veerhealth Care Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.51
|0.9
|67.78
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.22
|0
|Total Income
|1.73
|1.12
|54.46
|Total Expenses
|1.33
|0.91
|46.15
|Operating Profit
|0.41
|0.21
|95.24
|Net Profit
|0.31
|0.13
|138.46
|Equity Capital
|6.93
|6.93
|-
Veerhealth Care Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Syncom Health
|4.85
|-0.21
|19.40
|AAYUSH FOOD&HERB
|55.40
|-0.18
|18.00
|Roopa Inds.
|15.00
|0.00
|11.80
|Veerhealth Care
|14.65
|9.74
|10.15
|Guj. Terce Labs.
|13.00
|-3.70
|9.65
|Shukra Pharma.
|57.00
|-1.89
|8.95
|Advik Labs.
|4.66
|-4.90
|8.91
Veerhealth Care Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Veerhealth Care Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|NA
|0.44%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-4.56%
|NA
|-1.18%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|14.81%
|NA
|2.00%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|36.92%
|NA
|5.40%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|18.91%
|NA
|17.09%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|-51.17%
|NA
|17.16%
|18.69%
Veerhealth Care Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.60
|
|14.65
|Week Low/High
|12.95
|
|16.00
|Month Low/High
|12.95
|
|18.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.00
|
|23.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|88.00
