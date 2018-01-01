Velan Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 526755
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE548D01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|6.02
|
0.12
(2.03%)
|
OPEN
5.78
|
HIGH
6.20
|
LOW
5.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Velan Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.90
|VOLUME
|9970
|52-Week high
|9.39
|52-Week low
|5.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|79.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Velan Hotels Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. It was promoted by Muthukumara Ramalingam and his associates. The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. VHL had proposed to set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 lac and commence commercial operations by Oct.'92...> More
Velan Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|19
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Aug 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.19
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2018
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September2017
Velan Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.14
|2.72
|-21.32
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.15
|-66.67
|Total Income
|2.19
|2.88
|-23.96
|Total Expenses
|2.3
|2.47
|-6.88
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.41
|-129.27
|Net Profit
|-0.85
|-4.56
|81.36
|Equity Capital
|31.96
|31.96
|-
Velan Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Phoenix Township
|14.50
|1.75
|20.27
|Arambhan Hospit.
|39.15
|-4.98
|19.58
|West Leisure
|64.15
|1.99
|19.57
|Velan Hotels
|6.02
|2.03
|19.24
|James Hotels
|23.50
|-4.86
|18.80
|Ras Resorts
|42.25
|-0.71
|16.77
|Reliable Ventur.
|15.05
|3.08
|16.57
Velan Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Velan Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.90%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.88%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.79%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.59%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.52%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-17.08%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Velan Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.70
|
|6.20
|Week Low/High
|5.55
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|5.55
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.20
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.43
|
|73.00
