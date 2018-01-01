Velan Hotels Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. It was promoted by Muthukumara Ramalingam and his associates. The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. VHL had proposed to set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 lac and commence commercial operations by Oct.'92...> More