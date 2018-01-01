JUST IN
Velan Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 526755 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE548D01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6.02 0.12
(2.03%)
OPEN

5.78

 HIGH

6.20

 LOW

5.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Velan Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.90
VOLUME 9970
52-Week high 9.39
52-Week low 5.20
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 6.00
Sell Qty 79.00
About Velan Hotels Ltd.

Velan Hotels Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Mar.'90, Velan Hotels (VHL) was converted into a public limited company in Jun.'92. It was promoted by Muthukumara Ramalingam and his associates. The company is engaged in the hospitality industry. VHL had proposed to set up Hotel Greenfields in South Tirupur, Tamilnadu, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 lac and commence commercial operations by Oct.'92...> More

Velan Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.50
Latest Dividend Date 08 Aug 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Velan Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.14 2.72 -21.32
Other Income 0.05 0.15 -66.67
Total Income 2.19 2.88 -23.96
Total Expenses 2.3 2.47 -6.88
Operating Profit -0.12 0.41 -129.27
Net Profit -0.85 -4.56 81.36
Equity Capital 31.96 31.96 -
Velan Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Phoenix Township 14.50 1.75 20.27
Arambhan Hospit. 39.15 -4.98 19.58
West Leisure 64.15 1.99 19.57
Velan Hotels 6.02 2.03 19.24
James Hotels 23.50 -4.86 18.80
Ras Resorts 42.25 -0.71 16.77
Reliable Ventur. 15.05 3.08 16.57
Velan Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 80.15
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 16.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.84
Velan Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.90% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.88% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.79% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.59% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.52% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -17.08% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Velan Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.70
6.20
Week Low/High 5.55
7.00
Month Low/High 5.55
8.00
YEAR Low/High 5.20
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.43
73.00

