Veljan Denison Ltd.

BSE: 505232 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE232E01013
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 980.05 -3.95
(-0.40%)
OPEN

990.00

 HIGH

990.00

 LOW

980.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Veljan Denison Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Veljan Denison Ltd.

Veljan Denison Ltd

Veljan Denison Limited, formerly Denison Hydraulics India Limited, is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineered fluid power components, products and systems. Veljan is a pioneer Hydraulics and Pneumatics company in India and a leader in its own right. Veljan Denison Limited, was incorporated in the year 1973. Veljan has a wealth of experience in...> More

Veljan Denison Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   221
EPS - TTM () [*S] 55.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 537.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Veljan Denison Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 21.62 21.7 -0.37
Other Income 0.08 0.1 -20
Total Income 21.69 21.8 -0.5
Total Expenses 15.21 16.32 -6.8
Operating Profit 6.49 5.48 18.43
Net Profit 3.54 2.82 25.53
Equity Capital 2.25 2.25 -
Veljan Denison Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DE Nora India 443.00 -2.06 235.23
Pitti Lamination 85.50 -1.38 230.68
TRF 205.40 0.10 225.94
Veljan Denison 980.05 -0.40 220.51
Ador Fontech 111.00 0.05 194.25
Revathi Equipmnt 559.00 -1.39 171.61
Mazda 363.30 -0.08 154.77
Veljan Denison Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.32
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.70
Veljan Denison Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.25% NA 0.09% -0.90%
1 Month -10.17% NA -1.53% -0.87%
3 Month -8.33% NA 1.65% 0.96%
6 Month -17.30% NA 5.03% 4.32%
1 Year 21.70% NA 16.69% 16.10%
3 Year 88.47% NA 16.75% 18.36%

Veljan Denison Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 980.05
990.00
Week Low/High 956.05
1004.00
Month Low/High 956.05
1150.00
YEAR Low/High 768.10
1500.00
All TIME Low/High 21.72
1500.00

