Veljan Denison Ltd.
|BSE: 505232
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE232E01013
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|980.05
|
-3.95
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
990.00
|
HIGH
990.00
|
LOW
980.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Veljan Denison Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|990.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|984.00
|VOLUME
|33
|52-Week high
|1500.00
|52-Week low
|768.10
|P/E
|17.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|221
|Buy Price
|980.05
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|990.00
|Sell Qty
|4.00
About Veljan Denison Ltd.
Veljan Denison Limited, formerly Denison Hydraulics India Limited, is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing engineered fluid power components, products and systems. Veljan is a pioneer Hydraulics and Pneumatics company in India and a leader in its own right. Veljan Denison Limited, was incorporated in the year 1973. Veljan has a wealth of experience in...> More
Veljan Denison Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|221
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|55.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|537.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.82
Announcement
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Veljan Denison Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|21.62
|21.7
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.1
|-20
|Total Income
|21.69
|21.8
|-0.5
|Total Expenses
|15.21
|16.32
|-6.8
|Operating Profit
|6.49
|5.48
|18.43
|Net Profit
|3.54
|2.82
|25.53
|Equity Capital
|2.25
|2.25
|-
Veljan Denison Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DE Nora India
|443.00
|-2.06
|235.23
|Pitti Lamination
|85.50
|-1.38
|230.68
|TRF
|205.40
|0.10
|225.94
|Veljan Denison
|980.05
|-0.40
|220.51
|Ador Fontech
|111.00
|0.05
|194.25
|Revathi Equipmnt
|559.00
|-1.39
|171.61
|Mazda
|363.30
|-0.08
|154.77
Veljan Denison Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Veljan Denison Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|NA
|0.09%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-10.17%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-8.33%
|NA
|1.65%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|-17.30%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|21.70%
|NA
|16.69%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|88.47%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.36%
Veljan Denison Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|980.05
|
|990.00
|Week Low/High
|956.05
|
|1004.00
|Month Low/High
|956.05
|
|1150.00
|YEAR Low/High
|768.10
|
|1500.00
|All TIME Low/High
|21.72
|
|1500.00
