Venkys (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523261 Sector: Others
NSE: VENKEYS ISIN Code: INE398A01010
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 3767.50 50.55
(1.36%)
OPEN

3733.05

 HIGH

3810.95

 LOW

3671.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 3762.00 42.65
(1.15%)
OPEN

3775.00

 HIGH

3818.00

 LOW

3672.05
OPEN 3733.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3716.95
VOLUME 25768
52-Week high 4530.00
52-Week low 781.00
P/E 27.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,308
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3764.00
Sell Qty 17.00
About Venkys (India) Ltd.

Venkys (India) Ltd

Venky's (India) Ltd, a part of the VH Group is an integrated poultry group in Asia. The company's principal activities are to own and operate chicken and broiler breeding farms. Their portfolio include animal health products, pellet feeds, processed, and further processed chicken products, solvent oil extraction, SPF eggs, nutritional health products for humans, and pet food & health care products...> More

Venkys (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,308
EPS - TTM () [*S] 135.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.90
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.16
Book Value / Share () [*S] 425.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Venkys (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 695.85 617.43 12.7
Other Income 6.29 8.07 -22.06
Total Income 702.14 625.5 12.25
Total Expenses 572.58 533.1 7.41
Operating Profit 129.56 92.4 40.22
Net Profit 69.42 41.71 66.43
Equity Capital 14.09 14.09 -
Venkys (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Century Ply. 322.70 -1.42 7170.39
Guj Pipavav Port 142.60 -0.28 6893.85
Netwrk.18 Media 53.70 8.16 5622.07
Venky's (India) 3767.50 1.36 5308.41
Tube Investments 258.85 -0.79 4853.44
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 4436.07
CARE Ratings 1351.40 -0.35 3981.22
Venkys (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.11
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 4.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 31.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.34
Venkys (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/05 Dynamic Levels Buy 1292 PDF IconDetails
Venkys (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.77% -8.46% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 32.28% 35.76% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 37.08% 35.58% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 85.19% 89.52% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 360.88% 356.00% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1287.51% 1363.41% 17.24% 19.02%

Venkys (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3671.45
3810.95
Week Low/High 3671.45
4117.00
Month Low/High 2645.00
4530.00
YEAR Low/High 781.00
4530.00
All TIME Low/High 7.13
4530.00

