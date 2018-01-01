Venkys (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523261
|Sector: Others
|NSE: VENKEYS
|ISIN Code: INE398A01010
|BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar
|3767.50
|
50.55
(1.36%)
|
OPEN
3733.05
|
HIGH
3810.95
|
LOW
3671.45
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|3762.00
|
42.65
(1.15%)
|
OPEN
3775.00
|
HIGH
3818.00
|
LOW
3672.05
|OPEN
|3733.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3716.95
|VOLUME
|25768
|52-Week high
|4530.00
|52-Week low
|781.00
|P/E
|27.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,308
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3764.00
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|3775.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3719.35
|VOLUME
|198365
|52-Week high
|4519.00
|52-Week low
|769.90
|P/E
|27.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,308
|Buy Price
|3762.00
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|3763.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|3733.05
|CLOSE
|3716.95
|VOLUME
|25768
|52-Week high
|4530.00
|52-Week low
|781.00
|P/E
|27.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,308
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3764.00
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|3775.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3719.35
|VOLUME
|198365
|52-Week high
|4519.00
|52-Week low
|769.90
|P/E
|27.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5308.41
|Buy Price
|3762.00
|Buy Qty
|8.00
|Sell Price
|3763.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About Venkys (India) Ltd.
Venky's (India) Ltd, a part of the VH Group is an integrated poultry group in Asia. The company's principal activities are to own and operate chicken and broiler breeding farms. Their portfolio include animal health products, pellet feeds, processed, and further processed chicken products, solvent oil extraction, SPF eggs, nutritional health products for humans, and pet food & health care products...> More
Venkys (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,308
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|135.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.90
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.16
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|425.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.86
News
-
Venky's (India) hits new high; stock zooms 1600% in two years
-
-
-
BSE Smallcap index up 2% after falling 11% in past two weeks
-
60 stocks that doubled your money since Budget 2017; HEG up 1500%
Announcement
-
-
Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 - Venkys (India) Limited
-
-
-
Statement Regarding Investor Complaints Of Venkys (India) Limited For The
Quarter Ended 31St D
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2017.
Venkys (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|695.85
|617.43
|12.7
|Other Income
|6.29
|8.07
|-22.06
|Total Income
|702.14
|625.5
|12.25
|Total Expenses
|572.58
|533.1
|7.41
|Operating Profit
|129.56
|92.4
|40.22
|Net Profit
|69.42
|41.71
|66.43
|Equity Capital
|14.09
|14.09
|-
Venkys (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Century Ply.
|322.70
|-1.42
|7170.39
|Guj Pipavav Port
|142.60
|-0.28
|6893.85
|Netwrk.18 Media
|53.70
|8.16
|5622.07
|Venky's (India)
|3767.50
|1.36
|5308.41
|Tube Investments
|258.85
|-0.79
|4853.44
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-0.67
|4436.07
|CARE Ratings
|1351.40
|-0.35
|3981.22
Venkys (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Venkys (India) Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|08/05
|Dynamic Levels
|Buy
|1292
|Details
Venkys (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|-8.46%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|32.28%
|35.76%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|37.08%
|35.58%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|85.19%
|89.52%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|360.88%
|356.00%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1287.51%
|1363.41%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Venkys (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3671.45
|
|3810.95
|Week Low/High
|3671.45
|
|4117.00
|Month Low/High
|2645.00
|
|4530.00
|YEAR Low/High
|781.00
|
|4530.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.13
|
|4530.00
Quick Links for Venkys (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices